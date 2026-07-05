Experts: Chances of electing Estonia's next president in the Riigikogu good

Experts say there is a good chance this time that Estonia's next president will be elected in the Riigikogu. Among the few names mentioned publicly so far, analysts consider Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise the strongest candidate.

Although only former Estonian Defense League head Riho Ühtegi and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) Vice Chairman Mart Helme have publicly said they are willing to run for president, political scientists say several other names floated so far should also be considered serious contenders.

"Ülle Madise, Jonatan Vseviov and perhaps a few others have not explicitly said they won't run. They've had plenty of time to do so already. That suggests they certainly have some level of interest," said Tõnis Leht.

Analysts say signs of that interest can be seen, for example, in the fact that Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov launched a new public social media account a month ago and was the subject of a lengthy profile published on Saturday. However, analysts consider Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise the strongest candidate.

Political scientists say the prospects are good that the president will be elected in the Riigikogu this time.

"At the moment, both the political parties and, most likely, the candidates are approaching the election on the assumption that the decisive stage will be in the Riigikogu rather than the Electoral College. That also creates a broader framework in which candidates have more reason to avoid running a major public campaign," said Tarmo Jüristo, head of the Liberal Citizen Foundation think tank.

Still, political communications expert Annika Arras said several more names should emerge in the coming weeks.

"A larger field of candidates is a good thing and there should be even more of them, because people in Estonia should be able to understand the criteria and qualifications on which this choice is actually being made. Right now, the field being discussed is still exceptionally small," Arras said.

Political scientists say delaying the presidential election and pursuing narrow party interests is unlikely to benefit any political party.

"Parties should remember that they do not want to end up in the position where they are seen as responsible for derailing the process or dragging it out unnecessarily. That could come back to hurt them in the Riigikogu elections," Leht said.

He added that if Isamaa and the Center Party move more decisively behind Ühtegi, it would suggest they do not actually intend to elect the president in the Riigikogu.

"Riho Ühtegi holds strongly conservative views, so it is difficult to see the more liberal parties being willing to support him. Ühtegi's chances are better in the Electoral College because it includes more representatives from municipal councils. Their party affiliations are not as clear-cut and there are simply more participants there with conservative views."

Meeting on Saturday, the Reform Party's leadership said it would support Ülle Madise's candidacy if she decides to accept the nomination. However, the prime minister's party is also considering other options, including whether senior civil servant Maive Rute would be a suitable candidate.

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