30 public figures nominate piano maker Indrek Laul to run as president

Laul, 58, CEO of Estonia, has been proposed at previous presidential elections too. This time, a group of entrepreneurs, academics, and cultural figures issued a public statement of endorsement.

"Estonia is at a stage where the future increasingly depends on whether we can define our shared interests and bring together knowledge, culture and entrepreneurship to achieve them. In a rapidly changing world, we must safeguard our country's security, social cohesion and trust in democratic institutions. This requires common ground and a spirit of cooperation between different worldviews and fields of life. This is precisely the kind of balance we expect from the President of the Republic of Estonia – a person who understands Estonia's identity, can speak to and unite the people of Estonia, and represent our country with dignity and conviction around the world. We believe that Indrek Laul's life and work to date embody these competencies and values," the group's public letter of support states.

The 30 signatories include opera singers Annely Peebo and Ain Anger, conductors Kristjan Järvi, Paavo Järvi, and Hirvo Surva, poet Doris Kareva, composers Erkki-Sven Tüür and Alisson Kruusmaa, former CIO of the Estonian government Taavi Kotka, Tallink Grupp board member Piret Mürk-Dubout, and businessman Ain Hanschmidt.

The signatories say Laul's track record demonstrates broad-mindedness, balance, and dedication to Estonia's development.

"We are convinced that he has both the willingness and the ability to fulfill the demanding role of President of the Republic, unite the people of Estonia, and stand up wisely in times of peace and resolutely in difficult moments for Estonia's constitutional values and long-term interests. We believe that his candidacy deserves substantive, dignified and unbiased discussion both in public and in the Riigikogu. The election of Estonia's president will determine what values we wish to present to the world through the face of our country. We hope that the parliamentary parties and those participating in the presidential election will consider Indrek Laul's candidacy with an open mind and the utmost seriousness," the letter concluded.

Laul's name was floated as a possible candidate during the later stages of the 2016 presidential elections, which ultimately installed Kersti Kaljulaid as head of state. At the last elections, in 2021, Laul himself sent a letter to the prime minister and members of the Riigikogu discussing the role of the presidency and its possibilities, which was interpreted as a sign that he was putting himself forward as a candidate, though again he never formally ran. Alar Karis was elected unopposed at the second Riigikogu ballot in August 2021.

The window to officially nominate candidates is open August 21–24 inclusive, ahead of the first round of voting at the Riigikogu on September 2. Candidates are required to give their consent to run before registry and after being proposed. Estonia's presidents are not elected directly and are voted on in the first instance by the Riigikogu, where a two-thirds majority (68 votes or more in favor) is needed to get a winning candidate. If this draws a blank, the process moves to a regional electoral college, and then back to the Riigikogu if that stage proves inconclusive too.

Other public figures proposed ahead of the August registration process include Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise and former Riho Ühtegi. Current incumbent Alar Karis announced during the midsummer break that he would not be seeking a second term.

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