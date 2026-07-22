Levadia stun top Swedish side IFK Göteborg in UEFA Conference League away win

Meistriliga side FCI Levadia pulled off a shock win Tuesday by beating top Swedish side IFK Göteborg 2-1 away in their UEFA Conference League qualifying round two clash.

Levadia were runners-up in the Estonian top flight last season, but overcame 18-time Allsvenskan winners and last season's fourth-placers Göteborg in a close-fought match.

The hosts failed to capitalize on their first-half chances, while Levadia struck twice with clinical finishing.

In the 33rd minute, Gambian midfielder Bubacarr Tambedou won a duel down the left wing, putting Levadia on a two-on-one attack run, which Brazilian striker Wendell finished after Tambedou's assist.

Wendell made it two in first-half stoppage time, cutting onto his left foot at the right edge of the penalty area before driving a low strike inside the near post.

Göteborg upped the pace in the second half, however. Just minutes after the break, striker Adam Bergmark-Wiberg headed a cross from the right against the post, which Levadia goalkeeper Karl Andre Vallner had to fight to keep out.

Levadia coped well with the pressure from the Swedish top-flight side and even had several chances to score a third goal of their own. Midfielder Mihkel Ainsalu's shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by a Göteborg defender, while the hosts' 'keeper denied Brazilian forward Joao Pedro's close-range header. Levadia were also unlucky not to get a penalty awarded in their favor after a Frank Liivak cross struck a defender's hand. The officials did not rule it a handball.

While it looked like the visitors were going to keep a clean sheet, Göteborg eventually managed to pull one back in the second minute of stoppage time, when Abraham Nwankwo turned a low cross from the left into the net for an own goal. Even that was not the last drama of the match: Further still into stoppage time, Göteborg captain August Erlingmark was red-carded and sent off for the dying moments of the match.

The second leg takes place in Tallinn on Thursday, July 30, and Levadia go into the match a goal up and with two away goals to their name.

The winners progress to the third and final qualifying round of the third-tier UEFA European club tournament.

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