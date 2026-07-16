Tallinna FC Flora out of UEFA Champions League

Estonian Meistriliiga team Tallinn FC Flora's 2-2 away draw against Georgian side FC Iberia 1999 in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier round one tie was not enough to keep them in the running.

The Tallinn team had lost the first leg at home 3-2. While they found themselves two goals down after the first half away from home, and nearly conceded a third, ruled offside at the start of the second half, the visitors managed to pull two goals back – forward Tony Varjund scored in the 69th minute and striker Rauno Sappinen converted a penalty in the 84th. However, the team needed to find the net a third time to force things into extra time, but the clock ran out before they managed to do so.

Tbilisi next face Slovan Bratislava in the second qualifying round of the Champions League. For Flora, the season will continue in the third-tier UEFA Conference League, first against The New Saints F.C. The team plays in Cymru Premier, a Welsh league, though the club itself is based just over the English border, in Oswestry. The first leg takes place next Thursday, July 23, in Tallinn.

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