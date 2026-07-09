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Anett Kontaveit back on winning form at Wimbledon, 3 years after retiring

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Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon 2023, shortly after announcing her retirement from tennis.
Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon 2023, shortly after announcing her retirement from tennis. Source: SCANPIX
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Former top tennis player Anett Kontaveit is back on court at Wimbledon this year, the venue where she played her final pro game after retiring three years ago.

The former world number two is playing in a masters invitation round-robin tournament in SW19, going ahead concurrently with the Wimbledon Championships.

She is competing in the doubles, partnered with Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, who herself reached the singles final at Wimbledon back in 2014, where she faced Petra Kvitová.

Bouchard and Kontaveit lost their opening game in the competition to 2016 WTA Finals winner Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) and former doubles world number one Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic), but in round two overcame the pairing of Vania King (U.S.) and Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

A total of eight pairs are competing in the Wimbledon invitational doubles event, split into two groups. The winners of the round-robin games in each group will face each other in the final.

Kontaveit and Bouchard still have one group match remaining against Sabine Lisicki (Germany) and reigning Wimbledon mixed invitation doubles champ Katie O'Brien (U.K.).

After a highly successful 2022 season and reaching the number two spot worldwide, Kontaveit announced her retirement just ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She had been battling a chronic injury. Since retiring, she has been playing padel, which combines elements of tennis and squash, while Bouchard began a professional career in tennis/badminton-derived pickleball, a sport championed by husband-and-wife tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, after retiring from competitive tennis.

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