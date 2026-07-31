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Flora go through in UEFA Conference League, Levadia out

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Tallinna FC Flora players.
Tallinna FC Flora players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Estonia's football clubs saw mixed fortunes in Thursday's UEFA Conference League qualifying matches.

Meistriliiga champions Tallinna FC Flora beat Cymru (Wales) Premier League team The New Saints F.C. on aggregate in their Conference League second qualifier after winning the second leg on penalties at home, while FCI Levadia, despite going into the clash with a two away-goal advantage, crashed out of the same tournament at the same stage, losing 3-1 at home to top Swedish team IFK Göteborg, also before a home crowd.

In both cases, extra time was required.

Flora won their first leg at home 1–0 and were nearly through, when the visitors scored in stoppage time, sending things to extra time (1-1 on aggregate). As extra time proved goalless, a penalty shootout beckoned, which Flora won 4–2 after missing only one attempt. Flora goalkeeper Evert Grünvald saved the visitors' first penalty, while they also sent one over the crossbar.

FCI Levadia (in green) versus IFK Göteborg, Thursday, July 30, 2026.. Source: Anna Andreas/jalgpall.ee

As for Levadia, they had surprisingly won the first leg away 2-1 against the 18-time Swedish champions. However, Göteborg largely dictated the second leg, and Levadia 'keeper Karl Andre Vallner had to save two penalties in normal time to keep his side on the brink of qualification. In the 57th minute, however, Göteborg finally managed to beat Vallner and took a 1-0 lead.

With no further goals in normal time, this tie went to extra time too (2-2 on aggregate) to determine who would advance. However, striker Adam Bergmark-Wiberg doubled Göteborg's lead with his second goal in the third minute of extra time, then 10 minutes later winger Saidou Alioum fired a third into the Levadia net.

Midfielder Maksimilian Skvortsov did pull one back for Levadia in the first minute of stoppage time at the end of the extra time second half, but the clock ran out and the visitors won 4-3 on aggregate.

Flora will face Andorran champions Inter Club d'Escaldes in qualifying round three. Göteborg will face either Belgian club Gent, home to Estonia international Maksim Paskotši, or Cherkasy (Ukraine) in their third qualifying round.

Paide Linnameeskond has also reached the third qualifying round among the Estonian clubs, while Nõmme Kalju, like Levadia, is out.

The UEFA Conference League third qualifying round matches are scheduled for August 6 and 13.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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