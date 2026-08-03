X!

Estonia's Robert Virves continues to top WRC2 table after winning in Finland

News
Robert Virves and Jakko Viilo in the Škoda Fabia.
Robert Virves and Jakko Viilo in the Škoda Fabia. Source: FIA World Rally Championship
News

Estonian rally driver Robert Virves won the WRC2 category at Rally Finland, his fourth victory in a row.

Virves remains top of the second-tier WRC2 table with four races to go, and the win in Finland followed victory before a home crowd at Rally Estonia last month.

Post-race Virves said this was: "A very strange feeling. I don't know what to say. A very long weekend. A lot of drama for everyone. We had a lot of difficulties, others had problems. I'm very happy to be here after all of that. Since it ended this way, I have to accept it."

The Estonian in the Toksport Škoda Fabia was in fact beaten by over 21 seconds in the Rally2 category by local competitor Jari-Matti Latvala, but since the latter was not competing for WRC2 points in the race, Virves seized this opportunity with both hands.

The four wins also mean Virves, 26, has amassed the maximum possible 100 points from the four rallies that have counted towards the standings.

He and co-driver Jakko Viilo went into Sunday's stages second in the WRC2 category, but took the lead after Teemu Suninen, another Finn who had been in the lead, was hit with a 30-second time penalty after failing to stop in the required manner after Estonian driver Patrick Enok's Saturday crash triggered an emergency situation.

In another echo of Rally Estonia, Sami Pajari was dominant all weekend at his home race and took a second consecutive win, after taking victory on the roads of South Estonia in July. Norwegian-Swedish competitor Oliver Solberg was second, while overall WRC table topper Elfyn Evans (Wales) was third.

At 24, Pajari is also now the youngest-ever winner of the Finnish round of the World Rally Championship.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anete-Elisabeth Luukas

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

French newspaper ranks Estonian intelligence eighth in Europe

16:50

Survey: Estonian residents prefer compromise if the US and EU are at odds

16:36

Tartu junk playground for kids reopens for August

16:23

Kevin Saar becomes Estonia's first motorcycling world championship title winner

16:00

Veteran photojournalist: Some photos gain deeper meaning as time passes

15:59

Riigikogu Council of Elders to discuss presidential election on August 11 Updated

15:40

Ivar Värk: Before buying new helicopters, we should consider what we need them for

15:00

TalTech: Nanodiamonds may help antidotes for nerve agents reach the brain

14:21

Musician Ruslan Trochynskyi recovering from two tick-borne illnesses

14:05

11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.08

New Riga rail link boosts Elron's Baltic passenger numbers

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

01.08

Aimar Ventsel: In Moldova, Kazakhstan and Georgia, Russia is 'one of us'

31.07

Rampaging Swedish football fans vandalize Tallinn's Lilleküla Stadium

02.08

Estonian island hosts dozens of pop-up cafes in annual summer tradition

02.08

Warning signs now required before mobile speed cameras in Estonia

14:05

11-year-old boy dies after e-scooter crash in Harju County

01.08

PPA: Nõmme migrant case is not an isolated incident

01.08

Turkish Air Force takes over NATO's newly upgraded Baltic air defense mission in Estonia

09:45

Deputy police chief on migration pressure: No cause for panic in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo