Estonia's Robert Virves continues to top WRC2 table after winning in Finland

Virves remains top of the second-tier WRC2 table with four races to go, and the win in Finland followed victory before a home crowd at Rally Estonia last month.

Post-race Virves said this was: "A very strange feeling. I don't know what to say. A very long weekend. A lot of drama for everyone. We had a lot of difficulties, others had problems. I'm very happy to be here after all of that. Since it ended this way, I have to accept it."

The Estonian in the Toksport Škoda Fabia was in fact beaten by over 21 seconds in the Rally2 category by local competitor Jari-Matti Latvala, but since the latter was not competing for WRC2 points in the race, Virves seized this opportunity with both hands.

The four wins also mean Virves, 26, has amassed the maximum possible 100 points from the four rallies that have counted towards the standings.

He and co-driver Jakko Viilo went into Sunday's stages second in the WRC2 category, but took the lead after Teemu Suninen, another Finn who had been in the lead, was hit with a 30-second time penalty after failing to stop in the required manner after Estonian driver Patrick Enok's Saturday crash triggered an emergency situation.

In another echo of Rally Estonia, Sami Pajari was dominant all weekend at his home race and took a second consecutive win, after taking victory on the roads of South Estonia in July. Norwegian-Swedish competitor Oliver Solberg was second, while overall WRC table topper Elfyn Evans (Wales) was third.

At 24, Pajari is also now the youngest-ever winner of the Finnish round of the World Rally Championship.

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