Nissan Skyline GT-R hits 416 kph for a new Estonian record at the One Mile Challenge

Aleksandr Ljahh set a new Estonian passenger car speed record at Kiltsi Airfield, reaching 416 kilometers per hour in a Nissan Skyline GT-R and breaking his own record from 2020.

The fastest competitor at this year's event was Aleksandr Ljahh in a Nissan Skyline GT-R, who set a new Estonian passenger car speed record of 416 kilometers per hour. He broke his own record of 402 kph, which had stood since 2020. It is likely the highest speed ever achieved by a passenger car on land in Estonia, the One Mile Challenge wrote in a social media post.

A speed of 416 kph is significantly higher than the takeoff speed of large passenger aircraft such as the Boeing 747 or Airbus A380 and is surpassed only by the world's fastest high-speed trains. At that speed, the car travels nearly 116 meters per second.

A total of 12 competitors exceeded 300 kph at the event. One of them, Anti Kevvai in a BMW 1M, reached that speed over the half-mile distance.

Ljahh was followed in the overall standings by Virgo Rikk in a Porsche 911 Turbo at 351 kph and Aron Voola in a Ferrari 849 Testarossa at 343 kph.

The fastest female competitor was Smilla Sangernebo, who reached 305 kph in a Chevrolet Corvette. Among diesel-powered cars, Tarmo Pillerpau was the fastest, with his BMW 840xd recording a top speed of 255 kph.

The 416 kph record set at Kiltsi Airfield shows that Estonia's drag racing and top-speed scene has reached a level where the benchmarks are no longer other cars, but aircraft and high-speed trains.

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