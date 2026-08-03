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Kevin Saar becomes Estonia's first motorcycling world championship title winner

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Kevin Saar with the 2026 FIRM QuadX world championship trophy.
Kevin Saar with the 2026 FIRM QuadX world championship trophy. Source: Karli Saul/EMF
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Kevin Saar made Estonian motorsport history on Sunday, becoming the first Estonian to win a motorcycle world title.

Properly speaking, the win is an all-terrain vehicles (ATV) title, as Saar was crowned QuadX FIM champion in Anykšciai, Lithuania, with one round in the season still to go.

However, quad cross, an off-road motorsport, is very similar to traditional motorcycle motocross and run on dirt tracks, and the championship's governing body is the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

Five-time European champion Saar sealed his world championship title in style at an event in Lithuania, while his compatriot Karl Robin Rillo was second at the same race.

"This achievement has not really sunk in yet. It will take a little more time," Saar said via a press release from the national motorcycle federation. "I was not completely sure whether the title would be coming at this round. I simply focused on my riding and knew that if everything went perfectly, it was possible. After last week's bad luck, nothing could be taken for granted. I held my breath until the final lap. As soon as the chequered flag fell, all the tension disappeared," Saar went on.

While Saar as World Championship leader arrived at the Lithuanian round with a chance to secure the title that weekend, he said he did not allow himself to think about it too much, and stressed the joint achievement from the entire team. "I have enormous gratitude towards my family, team, supporters and all the fans. This is not the work of one person. Behind me is a big team that has worked for years to make this happen. I am incredibly happy to be the first quad world champion and to do it from Estonia – words cannot describe it," he went on.

The QuadX event in Anykšciai in Lithuania, where Saar was crowned world champion. Source: Karli Saul/EMF

Saar won both final races, the event in Lithuania and, with it the entire World Championship.

Saar started third or fourth in both finals but quickly moved into the lead, passing Rillo midway through the second race to secure both the round win and the world title. Saar said he was determined to win despite poor visibility caused by flying sand and stones. Rillo acknowledged Saar was simply faster. Another Estonian competitor, Rasmus Sõna, finished sixth in Lithuania.

Saar and Rillo have dominated the World Championship series in recent weeks. Rillo won the two previous rounds in Karksi-Nuia, Estonia, and in Madona, Latvia. Thes results and the latest performance in Lithuania gives cause for optimism for the Motocross of European Nations Championship (MXoEN )meet on September 26-27 in France. Estonia reached the podium at that event too, last year, and Saar thinks even this can be improved upon. The Motocross of Nations is a team event.

"We will definitely be heading there with the aim of doing even better. That is what we will start thinking about now – the Motocross of Nations is not far away," said the newly crowned world champion.

Next up for Saar and Rillo is an Estonian championship round in Pärnu, followed by the legendary Pont de Vaux 12-hour endurance race in France. The QuadX World Championship season still has one more round to go in the Netherlands in September.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

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