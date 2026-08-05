If Paide beat Rapid Vienna, Benfica or Hearts await in UEFA Conference League

Estonian Meistriliiga side Paide Linnameeskond will face one of two legendary European clubs in the UEFA Conference League play-off round, if they advance.

Following Monday's draw, Paide, if they make it through,will next play either top Portuguese team Benfica, who have won the domestic league even more times than Rapid have (on 38 occasions), or Heart of Midlothian F.C., runners-up in last season's Scottish Premiership.

However, to get there the team from central Estonia first has to take on another big name club, 32-time Austrian champions Rapid Vienna. Round three of the qualifiers takes place over two legs, starting this coming Thursday at home.

Hearts and Benfica also face off this Thursday and the following Thursday.

Meanwhile, reigning Estonian champions Flora are to play Andorran champions Inter Club d'Escaldes in their third qualifying round of the same competition, and if they win the two-legged tie, they will need to overcome either San Marino table-toppers Tre Fiori or Kosovo champions Drita to similarly reach the league phase.

All the third qualifying round matches are to be played on Thursday, August 6, and Thursday, August 13. The play-off round ties are scheduled for August 20 and 27.

Paide are playing before a home crowd at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena for the first leg this Thursday.

Founded in 2021, the UEFA Conference League is the third tier of European club football.

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