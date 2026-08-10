Estonian national team players make mark for clubs against West Ham, Celtic

Europe's top football leagues are returning to their regular seasons as summer nears its end, and three Estonian national team players have already been involved in the action.

Rocco Robert Shein impresses for Portsmouth

Two players in particular were on form for U.K. clubs, in one case scoring a goal, but ultimately were disappointed with their results.

Midfielder Rocco Robert Shein had a good match for his new club Portsmouth F.C. of the English second tier, the EFL Championship.

Shein, 23, was making his competitive debut on Saturday for Pompey and played the full 90 minutes in front of more than 50,000 spectators at the London Olympic Stadium against the newly relegated West Ham United – though the game was a League Cup. Clash.

Midfielder Adrian Segecic put Portsmouth ahead in the 33rd minute, but successive strikes from Valentin Castellanos and Jarrod Bowen gave the Hammers a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Five minutes into the second half, capped twice by Argentina scored again and so it remained with West Ham winning 3-1.

The Estonian, who delivered some dangerous corners into the opposition penalty area and forced the West Ham 'keeper into a save with a long-range effort, came in for some praise from BBC pundits after the match.

Portsmouth's first EFL Championship match of the season is this coming Saturday, at home to QPR.

Rocco Robert Shein Source: Portsmouth FC

Schjønning-Larsen nets one against Celtic

Meanwhile north of the border left-back Michael Schjønning-Larsen put one home against reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, though this was somewhat of a consolation goal as his team, Kilmarnock, went down 5–1 at home against the Bhoys.

The hosts struggled in the first half to contain Danish striker Kasper Högh, who scored Celtic's opener in the 2nd minute, found the net again in the 33rd minute, and completed a hat-trick two minutes later.

Then at the start of the second half, the visitors scored again via another Scandinavian, Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren. Schjønning-Larsen's consolation goal for the hosts came in the 56th minute, but Celtic responded with another goal from Luke McCowan in the 75th minute.

The Estonian had been taken off a minute earlier.

After two matches in the regular season, Killie have zero points after losing their opening game 4–3 away to St. Johnstone as well. They and Schjønning-Larsen next face Hibernian.

Paskotši helps Gent open league season with win

While he did not score, Estonia defender Maksim Paskotši at least tasted victory at the weekend as his team Gent opened the Belgian top flight league season with a 2-0 home win over Mechelen.

Maksim Paskotši. Source: KAA Gent/Facebook

Paskotši, who had just returned from a long injury layoff, came on as a substitute at the start of the second half.

Both of Gent's goals came at the end of the first half thanks to Portuguese full-back Tiago Araujo and Panamanian striker Josue Vergara scored the second.

Gent next play at home to Swedish side IFK Göteborg in the UEFA Conference League qualifier second leg with a one goal. Gent won 1-0 in the first leg away and so have an away goal advantage.

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