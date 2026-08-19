X!

Former Nõmme Kalju striker Promise David joins Brighton & Hove Albion

News
Promise David.
Promise David. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Promise David, Canada national team striker and former player for Meistriliiga side Nõmme Kalju, has joined Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League (EPL) for the new season.

Soccernet.ee reports the 25-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with Brighton which also includes an obligation to buy for €26 million from his current club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG) of the Belgian Pro League, if conditions are met.

If the sale goes ahead, Nõmme Kalju will receive a cut of the €26 million of between 10 and 20 percent, club president Kuno Tehva said.

David spent a season and a half with Nõmme Kalju from 2023 to 2024 before moving to RUSG, where he contributed to the team's Belgian Pro League title, two cup competition wins and a Belgian Super Cup win. The Brussels team also played in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League during his time there.

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave described David as "an out-and-out striker who possesses outstanding physical attributes and a track record of scoring goals."

David scored 41 goals over exactly twice the number of matches with Union, also providing nine assists during that time.

He played for Canada at the recent FIFA World Cup, providing an assist in the 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and scoring Canada's sole goal in the 2-1 loss to eventual quarter-finalists Switzerland. The results meant Canada finished second in Group B and advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time.

The 2026-2027 EPL season starts this Friday. Brighton finished eighth last season.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:33

Kersti Kivirüüt: Multiperspectival history lessons in the service of the nation state

15:00

Saaremaa was planted with a Saaremaa‑shaped cornfield

14:25

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to President Zelenskyy

13:56

TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate Updated

13:42

Former Nõmme Kalju striker Promise David joins Brighton & Hove Albion

13:10

Juhan Kivirähk: How to explain pictures to a (half)dead government?

12:32

Baz Luhrmann-directed 'Moulin Rouge' bags Tartuff festival audience award

12:24

Madise's presidential bid triggers speculation over Estonia's next chancellor of justice

11:40

Bears entering yards in Ida‑Viru County tranquilized and returned to forest

10:54

Estonian basketball captain Siim-Sander Vene joins top Italian side Derthona

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

18.08

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

18.08

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

18.08

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

18.08

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

18.08

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route Updated

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

07:57

Tallinn criticizes organization of the state's planned Ukraine recovery conference

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo