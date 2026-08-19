Former Nõmme Kalju striker Promise David joins Brighton & Hove Albion

Promise David, Canada national team striker and former player for Meistriliiga side Nõmme Kalju, has joined Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League (EPL) for the new season.

Soccernet.ee reports the 25-year-old has signed a season-long loan deal with Brighton which also includes an obligation to buy for €26 million from his current club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (RUSG) of the Belgian Pro League, if conditions are met.

If the sale goes ahead, Nõmme Kalju will receive a cut of the €26 million of between 10 and 20 percent, club president Kuno Tehva said.

David spent a season and a half with Nõmme Kalju from 2023 to 2024 before moving to RUSG, where he contributed to the team's Belgian Pro League title, two cup competition wins and a Belgian Super Cup win. The Brussels team also played in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League during his time there.

Promise David is a Seagull. pic.twitter.com/KMcU3iNcVC — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 18, 2026

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave described David as "an out-and-out striker who possesses outstanding physical attributes and a track record of scoring goals."

David scored 41 goals over exactly twice the number of matches with Union, also providing nine assists during that time.

He played for Canada at the recent FIFA World Cup, providing an assist in the 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina and scoring Canada's sole goal in the 2-1 loss to eventual quarter-finalists Switzerland. The results meant Canada finished second in Group B and advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time.

The 2026-2027 EPL season starts this Friday. Brighton finished eighth last season.

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