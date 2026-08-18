Top Swedish women's football coach gives Tallinn talk

Having twice led the U.S. women's national team to Olympic gold, in 2008 and 2012, Sundhage has also managed Brazil and her home country's side as well, and she now manages Haiti.

Sundhage came to Tallinn for the seminar eager to share her experience. "I am a person that says yes: If I can do something for football, specifically for women's football, and have the chance to share some ideas, I'll do that, because I'm very grateful for all the times, all the games I've been playing, coaching, it's about time to give back," she told ERR.

In addition to her achievements on the pitch, Sundhage is also well respected in the footballing world for her leadership philosophy. In her presentation, Sundhage focused on team building and the importance of communication.

"Of course you need support, absolutely – you know, when I started to play football, I wasn't supposed to play football, because there wasn't such a thing as women's football, and today, look where women's football is, and that's because of the movement: It starts with it being fun, it's fun to be together, we like to play football together, and to create that environment."

Estonia women's national team head coach Aleksandra Ševoldajeva welcomed Sundhage's participation in the seminar. "She is someone with so much experience," Ševoldajeva said. "She has learned so many lessons at that level, and that is something no one else here in Estonia can simply come and talk about. I can only share something from the Estonian context, but Pia can do it from a global perspective and at the absolute highest level – so it is hugely important and really exciting," Ševoldajeva went on.

Ševoldajeva focused in her own presentation on her experiences and the lessons she has learned. She called it important for female coaches to feel that they can seek advice and broaden their horizons.

During her playing career, Sundhage was top scorer in Sweden.

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