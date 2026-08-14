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Levadia football training hall set for Lasnamäe after several years' delays

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Tallinna FCI Levadia first team players.
Tallinna FCI Levadia first team players. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Meistriliiga side FCI Levadia says a long-awaited training hall should be completed next year, in the Lasnamäe district of Tallinn.

The club has sought to build a football training facility for around five years now, and the revised project replaces an earlier plan to erect one in the Maarjamäe district.

"Construction is expected to begin in spring 2027, and the football hall could be completed by the end of 2027," club CEO Jevgeni Gurtšioglujants said.

A 2025 price-tag estimate of €4 million to build the hall remains reportedly unchanged, despite rising construction prices.

The deadline for completing the hall's design is tomorrow, Saturday.

The original planned location was close to the Memorial to the Victims of Communism, where the club's training base is still located. This met with public pushback as it was felt that noise from training sessions and activities would not be location-appropriate.

Artist's rendition of the original planned facility in Maarjamäe. The training hall will now be located at Punane 69b in Lasnamäe. Source: FCI Levadia

€800,000 in state compensation was approved and resulted in the club agreeing to build it at an address on Punane tänav in Lasnamäe instead.

Most of the €4 million to build the facility will come from the City of Tallinn. The Estonian Football Association (EJL) is also due to repay the city €750,000 owed from several years ago as a result of the project.

The club caters to just over 400 registered youth athletes, Gurtšioglujants added.

In 2020, the Estonian Football Association assumed FC Flora's previous obligations to the city, totaling nearly €1.6 million. Of this, the association invested €650,000 in the development of Hiiu Stadium, at least €750,000 will be allocated to the Levadia football hall at Punane 69b, and a separate agreement on the remaining obligation of €196,765 will be reached by the end of this year at the latest.

Levadia and its fan base is broadly identified with the Russian-speaking community.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Märten Hallismaa

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