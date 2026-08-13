Paide out of UEFA Conference League after Rapid Vienna loss

Eesti Meistriliiga side Paide Linnameeskond are out of the UEFA Conference League after losing their third-round qualifier second leg 2-0 away to Austrian legends Rapid Vienna.

Paide's route to the third-round qualifier saw them beat Lithuanian club Hegelmann 4-1 on aggregate, before overcoming Azerbaijani side Zira 2-1, also on aggregate.

However, a 4-1 defeat at home in the first leg last week had left Paide's chances almost hopeless, and they were unable to pull off a miracle on the road, exiting 6-1 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, Rapid forward Marco Tilio opened the scoring in the 37th minute, while Louis Schaub converted a penalty in the 82nd.

The 32-time Austrian Bundesliga winners enjoyed 65 percent of possession and saw as many as 23 shots, seven of them on target, compared with the visitors' two and one.

Rapid Vienna next face arguably an even bigger club, Portugal's Benfica, who similarly dispatched Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian 6-1 on aggregate in their third-round qualifier.

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