X!

Paide out of UEFA Conference League after Rapid Vienna loss

News
Rapid Vienna v. Paide Linnameeskond, August 12, 2026.
Rapid Vienna v. Paide Linnameeskond, August 12, 2026. Source: SCANPIX / picture alliance / BEAUTIFUL SPORTS
News

Eesti Meistriliiga side Paide Linnameeskond are out of the UEFA Conference League after losing their third-round qualifier second leg 2-0 away to Austrian legends Rapid Vienna.

Paide's route to the third-round qualifier saw them beat Lithuanian club Hegelmann 4-1 on aggregate, before overcoming Azerbaijani side Zira 2-1, also on aggregate.

However, a 4-1 defeat at home in the first leg last week had left Paide's chances almost hopeless, and they were unable to pull off a miracle on the road, exiting 6-1 on aggregate.

On Wednesday, Rapid forward Marco Tilio opened the scoring in the 37th minute, while Louis Schaub converted a penalty in the 82nd.

The 32-time Austrian Bundesliga winners enjoyed 65 percent of possession and saw as many as 23 shots, seven of them on target, compared with the visitors' two and one.

Rapid Vienna next face arguably an even bigger club, Portugal's Benfica, who similarly dispatched Scottish Premier League side Heart of Midlothian 6-1 on aggregate in their third-round qualifier.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.08

PM: Land joining Madise in race 'should make the election interesting'

13.08

AirBaltic says it will continue flying from Tallinn

13.08

Wildlife expert: Rising bear numbers could increase risk of human attacks

13.08

Argo Ideon: The purpose of Russia's 'parliamentary elections' is to secure Kremlin power

13.08

Paide out of UEFA Conference League after Rapid Vienna loss

13.08

Eesti Pank to issue Hiiumaa‑themed €2 coin

13.08

Economy minister rejects proposed restrictions on nicotine products

13.08

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia Updated

13.08

Gallery: Tallinn's TV Tower exhibition spotlights Estonian-German ties

13.08

Estonia's State Fleet takes delivery of cutting-edge cow dung-powered vessel

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia Updated

13.08

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

11.08

The Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak this week

13.08

Gallery: Partial solar eclipse viewed from Tallinn

27.07

Estonia to see partial solar eclipse on August 12

13.08

AirBaltic says it will continue flying from Tallinn

13.08

Several new narcotic substances discovered in Estonia during customs checks

13.08

Experts on traffic controller death: A problem of traffic culture

12.08

Norstat: SDE overtakes EKRE while Parempoolsed slide in the polls

12.08

Andrus Kaarelson: If we do not act fast investments will go to Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo