Karel Tilga 5th in the decathlon as European Championships near climax

Estonian athletes delivered mixed results at the ongoing European Championships in Birmingham, England, with Karel Tilga fifth in the decathlon and Marleen Mülla seventh in the pole vault.

Sprinter Henri Sai finished 23rd in the 200m after a groin injury, while Karmen Bruus qualified for the high jump final with a season-best 1.91 earlier in the week.

Tilga 5th, Roosleht 7th as Neugebauer takes European decathlon gold

Karel Tilga finished fifth in the decathlon with 8,286 points, and Rasmus Roosleht was seventh with 8,199 while Risto Lillemets 12th with 8,026. Defending champion Johannes Erm had to withdraw on day two due to heel pain after a solid opening day.

Germany's Leo Neugebauer won gold with 8,611 points, ahead of Niklas Kaul (8,573) and Norway's Sander Skotheim (8,433).

Of the day two events, Tilga's javelin fell short at 60.05 meters. "I had enough desire for 75 meters, technique for 55," he admitted. He finished strongly in the 1,500m to secure fifth. Overall, he said the performance felt better than Götzis and his knee problem is no longer an issue.

Rasmus Roosleht (right) and eventual decathlon bronze medalist Sander Skotheim (Norway). Source: SCANPIX/AP

Roosleht was satisfied with seventh, saying: "Seventh at the European Championships is definitely a success."

Lillemets, battling heel pain, said the 1,500m was the most painful experience for his heel. "Right now the emotion is negative, but I'll think it over and I'm sure I'll find something positive," he said.

Mülla ties for 7th in pole vault

Marleen Mülla finished tied for seventh in the women's pole vault final, clearing 4.30 and 4.45 on her first attempts but proved unable to clear 4.60.

Marleen Mülla. Source: Tõnis Tõnström/EKJL

"At 4.60, the progression was pretty aggressive. On the second attempt it was very close. As for the third, maybe my step was too far out," Mülla told ERR.

In the event Switzerland's Angelica Moser won her second consecutive European gold with 4.80, ahead of Finland's Wilma Heltelä (4.75) and France's Marie-Julie Bonnin (4.70).

Sai 23rd in 200m: 'Unfortunately, I couldn't make the most of my form'

Henri Sai finished 23rd overall in the men's 200m semifinals, running 20.91 — 0.22 seconds off his personal best.

Henri Sai. Source: ERR

Sai, who was seen clutching his leg after the race, said had had niggling groin issues during the warm-up. "As soon as I tried to pick up speed on the bend, it started resisting," he told ERR. "I still went for it, but I could already feel it after 50 meters."

He rated his championship performance a 3-plus out of five, calling his 100m heat a "failure" but said he had done what was needed in the 200m heats. "Unfortunately, I couldn't keep my legs healthy and wasn't able to make the most of my form."

Germany's Owen Ansah was fastest in the semis with 20.04, ahead of Britain's Zharnel Hughes (20.05). Latvia's Oskars Grava also reached the final with the sixth-fastest time (20.27).

Karmen Bruus. Source: SCANPIX/Reuters

Season-best Bruus advances to Saturday's final

Karmen Bruus qualified for the high jump final earlier this week, clearing a season-best 1.91 on her second attempt at the qualifying standard. The 21-year-old, who has a PB of 1.96, advances to Saturday evening's final.

The European Championships at the Alexandra Stadium continue through to Sunday, with several Estonian athletes still to compete.

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