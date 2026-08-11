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Estonian yacht NOLA wins class at prestigious Copa del Rey regatta

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The crew of the NOLA.
The crew of the NOLA. Source: Estonian Yachting Union.
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An Estonian-owned yacht won its class at a prestigious regatta off Mallorca, a race which also saw Spanish royalty competing.

The yacht, the NOLA, a Carkeek 40 type, won the Sail Racing ORC A class at the 44th Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta, and its crew of Margus Uudam and Taavet Hinrikus edged out two-time ORC world champion Rán in a battle decided in the final race.

The Copa del Rey, held in Palma Bay, is one of Europe's most prestigious regattas, bringing together nearly a hundred yachts along with numerous world and European champions. Spain's King Felipe VI also competed, sailing on the navy yacht Hispania.

"The feeling is unbelievable and very intense. Each day felt like a new competition. Nothing came easy," said co-owner Uudam after the win.

Hinrikus described it as a second-by-second battle: "Rán has been practically unbeatable for years, and even they said finally someone had come along with whom they could really race for the win."

The NOLA. Source: Estonian Yachting Union.

The team's main rival was Niklas Zennström's Rán, winner of the ORC A world title in 2025 and 2026.

The NOLA's journey began in 2021 as an amateur team, and today the boat brings together professionals and amateurs. "We started purely as amateurs. Now we have changed boats and the team includes both. We want to continue with this model – to work as one team with high goals," said Uudam.

The NOLA's tactics were spearheaded by crew member Hugo Rocha, a Portuguese Olympic bronze medallist, and Norwegian navigator Aksel Magdahl as. Rocha, for whom this was his fourth Copa del Rey class win, highlighted the teamwork and intense competition with Rán throughout the week.

The NOLA's crew with King Felipe VI of Spain. Source: Estonian Yachting Union.

On the opening day, the NOLA took one race win and one second place. On day two, a 32-nautical-mile coastal race saw Magdahl and Rocha's bold route choice give the NOLA a convincing win, lifting the team to sole leader in its class.

The decisive race, held in light and changeable winds, turned into a serious duel. The NOLA held its position and secured victory in the class, also receiving the overall winner's trophy.

The NOLA has been a serious competitor for the top for a long time, and it's a huge achievement to make it all the way now," Uudam added. "We got a good start and had to give our best both tactically and technically in very light conditions. Everything went well. This is our first major regatta win, an important milestone, and gives us confidence for the future," he went on.

The win continues Estonia's strong offshore sailing results in Palma Bay. Last year, Mati Sepp's Technonicol won the ORC B European title at the same regatta.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

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