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Estonians at Euro athletics champs: Mülla makes pole vault final, Sai out in 100m heats

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Marleen Mülla in action in Birmingham.
Marleen Mülla in action in Birmingham. Source: Tõnström/EKJL
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Estonia's athletes saw mixed fortunes again at day two of the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham, England.

Pole vaulter Marleen Mülla comfortably reached Thursday's final at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday, with 4.40 her best attempt. She came close to clearing 4.50 on her third, but the height proved too much. However, while the automatic qualifying benchmark was 4.55, the top 12, including Mülla, who placed eighth, had already been determined at the 4.50 attempt.

Allika Inkeri Moser, who competed at the World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon last week and only arrived in the U.K. on Monday, cleared the opening height of 4.10 on her first attempt but was unable to clear 4.25, so she did not go through.

The women's pole vault final begins at 9.50 p.m. Estonian time on Thursday and can be followed via the ERR sports portal.

Henri Sai. Source: ERR

Making his senior championship debut at the European Athletics Championships was sprinter Henri Sai, who placed 19th in the 100m heats Tuesday, not quite enough to go through.

"I was definitely ready, my reaction was very good, but I stumbled a little on the third step. I managed to recover and the first 40 meters were very decent, but I have some problems in the middle section, where the others just shoot straight past me," Sai told ERR. "But overall I can be satisfied, because the 100m wasn't what I came here for. I still wanted to run well, but that 3.0 headwind was a bit like running into a wall."

"With a 3.0 headwind and 10.66, that run is actually around my personal-best level, so there's nothing wrong in that. The time may look poor, but it was more of a good tune-up for the 200m," he added. "The feedback I got was that I'm actually in good shape and my legs are moving well. I'm the kind of person who just doesn't know how to run into a headwind and can't put together a good race in those conditions. But today I beat a couple of people who have better personal bests than me. The goal was still to beat some of those stronger guys."

Sai got off to a good start and finished sixth in his heat in 10.66 seconds, compared with a PB of 10.32 set earlier this year. The 12 fastest athletes by heat times advanced to the semifinals, with 10.57 the final qualifying time, meaning Sai did not progress.

He is next in action in Birmingham Thursday in the 200m heats.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Debora Saarnak, Maarja Värv

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