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Estonian seal-watching tour attracts the animals with classical music

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Gray seal.
Gray seal. Source: Mateusz Włodarczyk/Wikimedia Commons
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Seal-watching trips off Estonia's northern coast are giving visitors a close-up look at the Baltic Sea's largest mammals, with classical music helping draw the curious animals closer to boats.

Boat captain Anti Nõmmela has been taking visitors on seal-watching trips along Estonia's northern coast for seven years.

"At least once a week, sometimes twice a week, and occasionally even more often. They're mainly around the Malusi islands. The conditions there are ideal for them. They can keep to themselves and the deep sea is right nearby. They can be there undisturbed," Nõmmela said, adding that, in his view, Estonia may even have too many seals. He has seen around 40 at one time.

Visitors on seal-watching trips need not worry about coming away disappointed without seeing a single marine animal. There is a secret trick for attracting the seals: playing them classical music.

Epp Libe, a guide with Prangli Reisid, confirmed that seals really do swim closer to the boat when classical music is played.

"The rhythms and harmonies in classical music are calm and flowing. Seals are also very curious, and because it's not a natural sound in the marine environment, it draws them in," Libe said.

Legend has it that in 1894, brothers Aleksander and Gustav Aksberg, who lived on Aksi Island, were sailing home from Oulu when they decided to play the violin and harmonium aboard their boat.

"At one point, they heard this pleasant snorting sound coming from the stern. They looked and saw that seals had gathered and were following them. That's how the connection was made that perhaps classical music could be the key," Libe said.

The sea was fairly windy for seal watching on Sunday, but the trip still provided participants with plenty of excitement.

"It was really nice. The waves were fun. We got splashed with a little seawater, so that was refreshing. It was also exciting to see seals in real life rather than at a zoo. At first they were a little farther away, but later we got closer with the boat. They're these cute, chubby pups. I'd take a couple home with me right away," Jevgeni said.

The Malusi Islands are home to Harju County's largest seal habitat. The sunnier and calmer the weather, the better the chances of seeing seals.

"Once we had perfect beach weather — the sea was as smooth as a mirror. Just imagine it: We want to go to the beach in weather like that too. There were more than 30 of them on the rocks, while the rest were splashing around in the water and climbing in and out," Libe said.

Seen from a boat, seals look small, cute and soft. In reality, the gray seal is the largest mammal in the Baltic Sea. Males can weigh up to 300 kilograms (660 pounds) and grow to more than 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

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