X!

Nearly 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this year

News
Tallinn Maritime Days 2026.
Open gallery
28 photos
News

Almost 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this weekend and enjoyed a diverse maritime and cultural program, explored exciting vessels and took trips on Tallinn Bay.

The annual event has been held since 2008, and this time it was spread between Noblessner and the Seaplane Harbour, the Old City Harbour cruise area and the Kalaranna Quarter. There were activities for both big and small sea dogs.

"Our focus is the sea, boat trips, motorboats and the use of sea taxis. The figures are not final yet, but over this weekend, 10,000 people have been able to go out to sea. When I have spoken here with the boat captains who transport people, some have said that they have had twice as many visitors compared with last year," said Maritime Days project manager Robert Peets.

More than 35 different vessels could be seen on Tallinn Bay this weekend, ranging from magnificent historic sailing ships to makeshift watercraft.

"I am a sea fanatic and I enjoy it when the sea is like an anthill. It is quite a challenge for everyone – passengers, ships, captains and the harbor – to make sure everything happens safely, but it is very enjoyable and the celebration is very cool," said Lauri Väinsalu, head of the Seaplane Harbour marina and coordinator of maritime activities.

In addition to trips on ships and sailing vessels and concerts, more extreme experiences were also offered. For example, the more daring had the opportunity to climb into an old diving suit and take a dip underwater.

"They used to spend hours and hours underwater in them at a time, and all of Estonia's islands are supplied with electricity through cables laid by them," said Priit Kaasikmäe, a member of the Navy Divers' Club.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:40

Store chain restricts drain cleaner sales to minors

08:56

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

08:26

Nearly 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this year

07:55

Weather ruins strawberry harvest for many growers

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

12.07

Reform and Eesti 200 recieve lowest party donations in Q2

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

11.07

Estonia falls just short against Ireland in European golf team final

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.07

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

10.07

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

12.07

Producers do not plan to stop selling cage-free eggs anytime soon

11.07

3 minors assaulted by adults in Pärnu, criminal investigation launched

09.07

Estonian government approves extending temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees

11.07

Estonia joins other 2 Baltic states in protest over Russian airspace claims

11.07

Estonia's 'Night Fairies' help keep Beach Grind festival-goers safe

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo