Nearly 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this year

Almost 100,000 people visited Tallinn Maritime Days this weekend and enjoyed a diverse maritime and cultural program, explored exciting vessels and took trips on Tallinn Bay.

The annual event has been held since 2008, and this time it was spread between Noblessner and the Seaplane Harbour, the Old City Harbour cruise area and the Kalaranna Quarter. There were activities for both big and small sea dogs.

"Our focus is the sea, boat trips, motorboats and the use of sea taxis. The figures are not final yet, but over this weekend, 10,000 people have been able to go out to sea. When I have spoken here with the boat captains who transport people, some have said that they have had twice as many visitors compared with last year," said Maritime Days project manager Robert Peets.

More than 35 different vessels could be seen on Tallinn Bay this weekend, ranging from magnificent historic sailing ships to makeshift watercraft.

"I am a sea fanatic and I enjoy it when the sea is like an anthill. It is quite a challenge for everyone – passengers, ships, captains and the harbor – to make sure everything happens safely, but it is very enjoyable and the celebration is very cool," said Lauri Väinsalu, head of the Seaplane Harbour marina and coordinator of maritime activities.

In addition to trips on ships and sailing vessels and concerts, more extreme experiences were also offered. For example, the more daring had the opportunity to climb into an old diving suit and take a dip underwater.

"They used to spend hours and hours underwater in them at a time, and all of Estonia's islands are supplied with electricity through cables laid by them," said Priit Kaasikmäe, a member of the Navy Divers' Club.

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