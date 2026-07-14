Medieval ship found in Tallinn traced to Lithuanian builders

When excavation began for the foundation of a new office building near the Port of Tallinn in spring 2022, work was unexpectedly halted. A 14th‑century wooden ship had been uncovered. A detailed wood analysis of the cog is shedding light on the vessel's history.

It turns out that most of the ship's hull was assembled on the Lithuanian coast. Final outfitting and local cargo were added here in Estonia before the vessel sank.

To reach this conclusion, researchers from the University of Tartu, the Estonian Maritime Museum and Copenhagen examined the wreck's timber, which had been moved under a protective tent. Dendrochronology provides precise information about where trees grew and when they were felled.

The results show that shipbuilders cut oak along the Lithuanian coastline during two consecutive winters, 1370–1372, to construct the lower hull. The upper parts of the cog — including the galley — were built from wood felled in the winter of 1373–1374.

An unexpected shipwreck was unearthed by construction work at Lootsi 8 in Tallinn's Sadama neighborhood, near the Port of Tallinn. April 18, 2022. Source: Patrik Tamm/ERR

Loose wooden components found on board were made from trees cut in that later winter as well. Those trees, however, grew near Tallinn. The vessel, begun in Lithuania, likely sailed north and received its final touches from local craftsmen.

About a quarter of the planks studied contained so‑called moon rings — lighter layers formed when severe cold or broken branches damage a tree during the growing season, preventing the wood from becoming strong heartwood.

Although such brittle material is risky to use in the hull of a vessel meant for open‑sea sailing, the builders found a solution. In places where outer planks contained weak moon rings, they attached reinforcing inner planks to prevent the hull from breaking. Researchers also note that the Lootsi cog was relatively new when it sank, as the hull shows no signs of major repairs.

Even though the ship's life was short, it still hosted a loyal group of passengers. Researchers point out that a considerable population of ship rats had settled aboard the vessel prepared for its ill‑fated voyage.

The findings are published in the journal Dendrochronologia.

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