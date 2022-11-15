Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

A medieval shipwreck found at a construction site in central Tallinn in summer continues to yield surprises for archaeologists working on it, and the latest discoveries have led to speculation that it may have even been an unusual transitional vessel, between a one-masted cog and a hulk, a two-master.

The remains of a 14th-century cog, a single-sailed, square-rigged, clinker-built vessel commonly used for trade in the Baltic at a time when Tallinn, then known as Reval, was an important Hanseatic port, were found at a construction site on Lootsi street, near to the Old Town Harbor, in July.

The cog is thought to have sunk and the site is on reclaimed land which would have been underwater at the time of the sinking. The wreck is one of the largest of its kind to have been found in Europe.

One detail found in the wreck concerns a circular hole cut into one of the the vessel's ribs, which may have once held a mast.

If this were the case it would mean that the vessel would have had two masts rather than the standard one – in the case of a cog – which may mean it was of a transitional design between a cog and a hulk, a larger, more maneuverable vessel later developed and also common to the region, the Estonian Maritime Museum's (Meremuuseum) Priit Lätti said.

Around 150 finds in astoundingly good condition have been listed from the section of the ship found and cleaned up – around a quarter of its original structure – and these may paint a picture of the vessel's last moments.

The crew apparently discarded shoes, belts and other items when jumping from the stricken vessel and into the sea.

"What is key is that most of these findings are not just small fragments, but are very well preserved, and almost whole," Lätti went on.

Other finds discovered ealier included a navigational aid and the remains of rats, embedded and preserved in tar.

The wreck will be housed in a closed structure for the next five years, to allow archaeologists to continue their work, AK reported.

While this structure is being put out to tender, with four private companies having demonstrated interest so far, while permission must be obtained from the City of Tallinn to go ahead with the construction.

Once finished the remains of the vessel will also be exhibited to the public in another to-be-built structure, AK reported.

The wreck was removed in two sections in July and transported to the maritime museum late at night.

It was found at a depth of around 1.5m during construction work for a planned office building and is dated to the 1360s. The wreck is 24.5m long, 9m in beam and 4m in height.

