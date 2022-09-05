Swedish court finds MS Estonia filmmakers guilty of violating burial site

News
MS Estonia investigation. June 2022.
MS Estonia investigation. June 2022. Source: Andi Kokk
News

Gothenburg District Court in Sweden has found two documentary filmmakers guilty of violating a burial site in filming the wreck of the MS Estonia in 2019. The MS Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea in 1994, killing 852.

In a statement, the court said that there is a strong public interest in maintaining the grave peace around the MS Estonia, which is the burial site for a large number of people, and that the protection of the grave is stronger than the interest in the protection of freedom of speech and information, public broadcaster Radio Sweden reported Monday.

In the framework of a Discovery Network project, two Swedish filmmakers had filmed the shipwreck using a remote-controlled vehicle in September 2019 and discovered previously unknown damage to the hull, reviving speculation about the cause of the disaster.

The district court fined the producer 22,400 Swedish krona, or approximately €2,085, and the remote-controlled camera operator 18,800 Swedish krona, or approximately €1,750.

On September 28, 1994, the MS Estonia sank while en route from Tallinn to Stockholm, claiming 852 lives. There were only 137 survivors.

The wreck of the Estonia lies in international waters, but within the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone. The site of the wreck was declared a gravesite by Sweden, Finland and Estonia in 1995.

Following the release of the Discovery documentary, Sweden amended its legislation to allow more thorough investigation of the wreck. A new investigation of the MS Estonia is currently underway.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:11

Eesti Gaas will make decision on record prices later this month

17:04

August passenger numbers at Tallinn Airport highest since fall 2019

16:38

Average price of electricity to fall to €262 per MWh on Tuesday

16:25

Stalnuhhin sees no fertile soil for Russian party in Estonia

16:15

Gallery: Work underway on pedestal for new T-34 tank monument in Ivangorod

15:46

Gallery: Street picnic returns to Kuressaare

15:19

Estonians dominate Baltic Table Tennis Championships in Viljandi

14:51

Swedish court finds MS Estonia filmmakers guilty of violating burial site

14:06

Estonia's Kristin Tattar becomes world disc golf champion

13:50

Estonian youth player joins Italian Serie B side Cosenza

Watch again

Most Read articles

03.09

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

08:48

Small private plane crashes in Baltic Sea off Latvian coast

12:54

Russia announces reward for capture of Estonian-made Milrem UGV in Ukraine

03.09

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

11:27

Kaja Kallas: Maybe now is the time to listen to us

03.09

Estonia's tech sector weathering downturn better than most

10:26

EDF to get additional powers to organize armed resistance in occupation

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: