Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

Dive investigating the wreck of the MS Estonia June 2022.
Dive investigating the wreck of the MS Estonia June 2022. Source: Andi Kokk
NATO sources say Russia may have used the wreck of the sunken ferry MS Estonia in the Baltic for training, and possibly intelligence, the German media reports.

Several NATO member states reportedly have information that technical equipment was positioned on the MS Estonia wreck a few years ago enabling precise navigation by underwater drones and robots, according to German media reports.

Western security circles believe Russian forces may have carried out similar operations.

German outlets also suspect that Russia could be using the area around the wreck for intelligence purposes, hiding sensors capable of recording identifying signatures from the sounds of NATO warships and submarines.

Diving around the MS Estonia wreck is prohibited, and any equipment attached to it would not be easily visible.

In July 2021, Finland temporarily lifted the protected status of the Estonia wreck to allow authorities to investigate the cause of the sinking. The suspension remained in effect through the end of 2024.

German media sought comments from Finland, Estonia, and Russia. The Finnish Border Guard replied that for operational reasons, it does not disclose details of possible surveillance measures.

German public broadcaster ARD noted that Finland nonetheless maintains a thorough understanding of Russian intelligence activity.

Estonia's Foreign Ministry told German media it is monitoring developments in the Baltic Sea closely with its allies. The ministry said Russia has become more aggressive since launching its full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Russian government did not respond to requests for comment.

The reporting involved German public broadcasters WDR and NDR and the paper Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

