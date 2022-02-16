Swedish documentary makers face new trial over M/S Estonia dive — media

Two Swedish documentary makers are facing a second trial for illegally filming the wreck of the MS Estonia ferry, EuroNews reported on Tuesday.

Finland, Sweden and Estonia signed the so-called Estonia Act that considered the wreck a graveyard for victims of the disaster and banned any exploration of the area.

Director Henrik Evertsson and analyst Linus Andersson filmed the shipwreck using a remote-controlled submarine in September 2019.

The two men were originally acquitted of violating Swedish law, as they had used a foreign German-flagged vessel to film the site.

But an appeal's court ruled on Tuesday that the Estonia Act should apply in their case and ordered for the documentary makers to face trial again.

"Since the district court has not tried all the objections raised by the defendants, the Court of Appeal has decided that the case should be tried again by the district court," the Gothenburg court said in a statement.

The two men were arrested while filming in September 2019 by the Finnish coast guard and face a fine or up to two years in prison if convicted.

