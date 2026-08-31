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NGO Slava Ukraini founder to stand trial via video link

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Johanna-Maria Lehtme appearing at a Harju County Court hearing via video link in October.
Johanna-Maria Lehtme appearing at a Harju County Court hearing via video link in October. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Harju County Court will, as an exception, allow former NGO Slava Ukraini founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme, accused of embezzlement, to participate in her trial via video link because of family issues, Eesti Ekspress reports.

The exception was requested by defense attorney Dmitri Teplõhh, who informed the court that Lehtme has lived in Ukraine since 2023 and that all of her "important personal, family and social ties" are connected with Ukraine.

The lawyer's strongest argument for requesting an exception for Lehtme was that she is raising two children, one of whom is school-age and the other under one year old.

Normally, a court hears a criminal case in the presence of the accused, but if appearing in person is difficult, the court may allow them to take part in the hearing by video.

Teplõhh said Lehtme has no place of residence in Estonia and is unable to move here for the duration of the trial or travel regularly between Estonia and Ukraine.

According to the lawyer, attending court in Tallinn would be difficult for Lehtme both financially and in terms of caring for her children.

The prosecutor's office agreed with Teplõhh, and Judge Mõistlik also agreed that living in Ukraine and raising children make it difficult for Lehtme to appear in court in person.

If problems arise with Lehtme's participation in the trial, which begins on September 14, the court may revoke the current exception.

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