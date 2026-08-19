X!

Estonian agency refuses to share fallen Ukrainian soldier's health data with his children

News
Tallinn Administrative Court.
Tallinn Administrative Court. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Tallinn Administrative Court found that minor children have the right to access the dental records of their father, who has been declared dead, if the records are needed to identify what may be his remains in Ukraine.

A complaint was filed with the Tallinn Administrative Court seeking a court ruling granting access to health data in the Health Information System belonging to the father of minor children — specifically, his dental records.

The children's father went missing while fighting as a volunteer in Ukraine and his remains have yet to be recovered from the combat zone. Last year, the Tallinn Circuit Court issued an order declaring him dead.

The man's children want access to their father's dental records to begin the process of locating his remains and bringing them back to Estonia. They also want to obtain an official death certificate for their father from a Ukrainian court.

The Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) refused to release the dental records of the man who had been declared dead to his minor children, who are represented by their mother.

TEHIK said that access to the dental records required a document proving inheritance rights, namely a certificate of succession.

The children of the man who died in Ukraine are not his heirs, as the family decided to renounce the inheritance for financial reasons. However, the children want their father's dental records so that any remains that may be his can be identified abroad and reburied in Estonia.

The Tallinn Administrative Court granted the family's complaint in full in an August 14 ruling.

The court found that, by virtue of their family relationship, the minor children retain the right to access their deceased father's health data in order to exercise their constitutional right to bury their father.

The ruling states that if the children were not given access to their father's dental records, their right to bury him would exist on paper but they would not actually be able to exercise that right.

The Constitution guarantees the protection of the family and everyone's right to the inviolability of family life. The court found that the state, including government agencies such as TEHIK, has an obligation to act in the best interests of the child, which it failed to do in this case.

The ruling has not yet entered into force.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:33

Kersti Kivirüüt: Multiperspectival history lessons in the service of the nation state

15:00

Saaremaa was planted with a Saaremaa‑shaped cornfield

14:25

Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine presents credentials to President Zelenskyy

13:56

TalTech rector concedes presidential race as Ülle Madise emerges as sole candidate Updated

13:42

Former Nõmme Kalju striker Promise David joins Brighton & Hove Albion

13:10

Juhan Kivirähk: How to explain pictures to a (half)dead government?

12:32

Baz Luhrmann-directed 'Moulin Rouge' bags Tartuff festival audience award

12:24

Madise's presidential bid triggers speculation over Estonia's next chancellor of justice

11:40

Bears entering yards in Ida‑Viru County tranquilized and returned to forest

10:54

Estonian basketball captain Siim-Sander Vene joins top Italian side Derthona

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonian defense contractor Milrem Robotics' fire could have been arson

18.08

Photos: First Swedish prisoners arrive at Tartu under prison‑rental deal Updated

18.08

Report: Fifth of platform taxi drivers and food couriers in a career dead end

18.08

EU packaging rule change prompts confusion, online shops halt foreign orders

18.08

Apartment prices differ 51 times in Estonia's most expensive and cheapest cities

17.08

Saudi Arabian retail giant wins bid for bankrupt Estonian dairy plants

18.08

Elron resumes Tallinn–Narva rail service on eastbound route Updated

17.08

Tallinn public transport, traffic disruptions confirmed over Ironman weekend

17.08

35th anniversary of Estonia's restoration of independence to be marked at Toompea

07:57

Tallinn criticizes organization of the state's planned Ukraine recovery conference

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo