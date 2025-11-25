Estonia providing state-of-the-art prostheses for Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian men injured in the war are receiving state-of-the-art electronic prostheses in Estonia. The new prosthetic limbs respond to movement and reduce the risk of falling, allowing those who have them to return more quickly to regular life.

It is estimated that since Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began, nearly 100,000 Ukrainians – both soldiers and civilians – have lost limbs. A large number of have even lost multiple limbs. By comparison, during 15 years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq, U.S. soldiers lost a total of 1,705 limbs.

Ivan Slobodjanjuk, who fought on the front lines in Luhansk, lost both his legs above the knees two years ago. Initially, Slobodjanjuk used crutches after, then mechanical prostheses.

Now, however, Slobodjanjuk has state-of-the-art prosthetic legs. He describes being able to walk with them as "super: an incredible feeling."

Slobodjanjuk has been practicing walking with his modern prostheses for a week and a half. At this early stage, he still has to keep his crutches handy at all times to avoid any unexpected falls.

The knee prostheses that Slobodjanjuk uses are literally a product of the military industry – developed on behalf of the U.S. government for American war veterans who lost limbs on the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. Now they have also found their way into civilian use.

Anti Pigul, a prosthetic technician at East Tallinn Central Hospital, said the main concern with most prosthetic legs is safety.

"Especially with thigh prostheses, where there is no knee, the risk of falling is very high. Sooner or later, you will fall. With this knee, however, that risk has been minimized," Pigul explained.

These new prostheses are electronic.

"There is a computer inside the knee that constantly thinks and receives information according to different movements – that is, if you are just walking, starting to run, walking backwards, going uphill or climbing stairs. The knee immediately understands that you are doing this and makes the necessary adjustments, which have been pre-programmed."

The modern prostheses are financed by the Estonian government, which each one costing around €100,000.

"Men who are at war and want to return to war need the best type of equipment that won't let them down," said Pigul.

Prosthetic technician Anti Pigul with one of the new prosthetic limbs. Source: ETV

Ukrainian men come to Estonia in three-week time blocks. "During that time, we make prostheses for them, and they also receive physical therapy and other forms of rehabilitation. Their rehabilitation and the process of learning to walk continues in Ukraine. Of course, not everything is clear during those three weeks," explained Pigul.

Pigul added that the most rewarding part of his job is seeing how happy people are when they are able to stand up on their own once again.

"Very often they ask if we have a mirror. We bring them a mirror and they take pictures and videos of themselves standing up on their own. That alone is a really big deal for them. They know that we are fitting them with these knees, and they are overjoyed," Pigul said.

"During their very first appointment, they ask if we can really give them these good knees. They are very happy about it and often go home feeling really pleased. Many of them are going back to war – to the front lines specifically."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!