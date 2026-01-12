Viljandi mayor 'surprised' at scale of outcry over removal of Ukrainian flags

Viljandi's mayor said he was surprised by the scale of pushback on the temporary removal of Ukrainian flags from the town hall, Sakala reported .

At the same time the actual fact of the criticisms came as no surprise, Viljandi Mayor Jaak Pihlak (Isamaa) said. He called it political maneuvering ahead of 2027 elections.

Pihlak put the removal down to a "technical mishap," not least due to political opponents being able to capitalize on this mishap. He noted that while they were indeed taken down from the wall of the Viljandi town hall on Friday, the flags were due to be re-hoisted on nearby flagpoles on the Monday, i.e. today.

Pihlak denied the temporary disappearance of the Ukrainian flags was connected to Isamaa's coalition partner in Viljandi, EKRE. He said he had "not felt pressure from them, and I would not allow myself to be pressured."

He also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's war of aggression. He qualified his words by saying Ukrainians who have relocated to Estonia have their part to play in contributing to the running of the country, including in its defense. He added that he "constantly" sees Ukrainians who do not fulfill this task.

Pihlak said he raised the issue of the flags within the city government as early as December 15. Then on January 2 he issued an order that they be removed from the side of city hall and raised on flagpoles instead. He said the gap was due to Ukrainian flags of the required size which had been ordered not having arrived as of Friday.



