X!

Viljandi mayor 'surprised' at scale of outcry over removal of Ukrainian flags

News
Estonian and Ukrainian flags.
Estonian and Ukrainian flags. Source: Stenbock House.
News

Viljandi's mayor said he was surprised by the scale of pushback on the temporary removal of Ukrainian flags from the town hall, Sakala reported.

At the same time the actual fact of the criticisms came as no surprise, Viljandi Mayor Jaak Pihlak (Isamaa) said. He called it political maneuvering ahead of 2027 elections.

Pihlak put the removal down to a "technical mishap," not least due to political opponents being able to capitalize on this mishap. He noted that while they were indeed taken down from the wall of the Viljandi town hall on Friday, the flags were due to be re-hoisted on nearby flagpoles on the Monday, i.e. today.

Pihlak denied the temporary disappearance of the Ukrainian flags was connected to Isamaa's coalition partner in Viljandi, EKRE. He said he had "not felt pressure from them, and I would not allow myself to be pressured."

He also reaffirmed his support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's war of aggression. He qualified his words by saying Ukrainians who have relocated to Estonia have their part to play in contributing to the running of the country, including in its defense. He added that he "constantly" sees Ukrainians who do not fulfill this task.

Pihlak said he raised the issue of the flags within the city government as early as December 15. Then on January 2 he issued an order that they be removed from the side of city hall and raised on flagpoles instead. He said the gap was due to Ukrainian flags of the required size which had been ordered not having arrived as of Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

City of Tartu considering subsidizing morning bus connections to Riga

19:50

Riigikogu MPs want special committee to investigate former police chiefs case

19:45

SDE MP: Gambling tax error means culture and sports lose out on additional revenue

19:35

University of Tartu researchers: People in Ida-Viru County want change

19:25

Estonian polar scientist: Research in Antarctica is extremely international

19:12

British DJ and producer Pete Tong to perform in Tallinn this February

18:58

Skier Kristjan Ilves sixth before a home crowd at Otepää world cup event

18:40

Rakvere marks 800th birthday with host of events in 2026

18:08

Analyst: Security experts miss the mark almost half the time

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10:22

Estonia bars entry to 261 Russian citizens who fought in Ukraine war

10.01

Drivers urged to postpone trips due to blizzards

14:19

Estonia to ease punishments for drug use

16:44

Legislative error exempts Estonia's online casinos from paying tax in 2026

12:07

Authorities, public scramble to get transport fully working after heavy snowfall

09.01

EDF intelligence chief: Ukrainian air strikes increasingly painful for Russia

10.01

Vastlakukkel mania returns to Estonia

17:33

Gallery: First direct Tallinn-Tartu-Riga train departs from Balti Jaam Monday

30.10

Turkey to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026

10.01

Unions, employers fail to reach agreement on 2026 minimum wage

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo