400 pigs miraculously survive after roof collapse at Viljandi County farm

On Friday, a large ceiling panel collapsed at a pigsty in Veelikse, Viljandi County. While initial reports stated at least 100 animals had been killed, it later turned out that all the pigs had survived.

At 11:51 a.m. on Friday, rescue workers were called to Veelikse village in Mulgi parish, Viljandi County, where two ceiling panels had collapsed at the Allika pig farm, reports local news outlet Sakala.

Initially, rescue workers believed at least 100 animals had been killed as a result of the roof's collapse, with that information also shared with the pig farm owners. However, by the end of the rescue operation, it became clear that all 400 animals in the building had miraculously survived.

"The panels had fallen in a V-shape," said Meelis Laande, a member of the management board of Atria Eesti, which owns the farm. "There was probably a lot of noise in the barn before the collapse, and so the animals instinctively ran toward the walls," Laande added.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!