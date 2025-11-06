African swine fever detected in Saaremaa

African swine fever has been detected in a wild boar found dead in the Kaali hunting area in Kangrusselja, Saaremaa, the Agriculture and Food Board said.

According to Olev Kalda, head of the animal health and welfare department at the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), the discovery warrants full attention and a prompt response from both the authorities and pig farmers.

"The last confirmed case of African swine fever (ASF) [in Saaremaa] was in January 2019, when the virus was detected in Randvere village. Today's case is certainly unwelcome news for pig farmers on Saaremaa who must now be even more diligent and consistent in applying biosecurity measures to prevent the virus from reaching their animals," Kalda explained.

The PTA emphasized that the primary responsibility for protecting pigs' health lies with the farmers themselves, as the risk of the disease entering a farm can be reduced through proper biosecurity practices.

"Strict adherence to biosecurity measures is crucial. In light of this case, all company procedures should be critically reviewed, improved where necessary and clearly communicated to staff to ensure full compliance," the agency said in a statement.

Kalda added that every person can help prevent the spread of ASF by reporting dead wild boars. "Information about dead wild boars helps assess the spread of ASF and plan the necessary control measures. The more we know about where ASF is present, the better equipped both farmers and the PTA will be to prevent it from reaching domestic pigs."

Tanel Türna, head of the hunting and aquatic wildlife bureau at the Environmental Board, said that the board, in cooperation with the Estonian Hunters' Society, is prepared to carry out drone flights if needed. "The aim of these surveillance flights is to map wild boar movement in order to contain the spread of ASF. We're ready to assist on Saaremaa as well, if needed," Türna said.

In response to the ASF-positive wild boar, the PTA has already modified its monitoring procedures. As of Wednesday, all hunted wild boars must be tested.

Dead wild boars can be reported at https://seakatk.ee/teata and the location can also be marked on an interactive map.

Tõnis Korts, CEO of the Estonian Hunters' Society, said hunters are taking the case very seriously. "Hunters are working to localize the outbreak. That means we will begin hunting in a buffer zone, moving inward toward the discovery site. This method has been used before and has proven effective in some cases. We hope it works again this time," Korts said.

Between early March and November 5, a total of 2,772 wild boars have been hunted on Saaremaa — significantly more than the 1,818 hunted during the same period last year.

Although the peak season for ASF spread is over for this year, the risk of outbreaks next summer remains high. Pig farmers are urged to review and revise their biosecurity plans accordingly.

As of October 31, 2025, a total of 9,488 wild boars have been tested for ASF across Estonia. The highest number of tests has been conducted on Saaremaa — 2,372 wild boars. As of November 5, the virus has been found in 231 wild boars. The highest number of cases has been detected in Viljandi County (55), followed by Järva County (42) and Tartu County (39).

More detailed information about the spread of ASF in 2025 can be found on the PTA's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!