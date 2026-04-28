Estonia's 'squeal like a pig' competition gets international attention

Estonia's first ever pig squealing competition was held in Tartu at the weekend, and attracted the international media, even making it on to CNN.

The event took place at the weekend's Maamess agricultural festival held in the outskirts of Estonia's second city, and a large crowd converged on the Vasula Lihapood meat wholesalers exhibition tent to watch.

Since the contest took place on a stage used for the Estonian animated show Lottemaa, plenty of children took part, and on the day, the three-member jury adjudged Andrus Maileht as the best at squealing like a pig, which bagged him some Vasula goodies, Maaleht reported.

As well as a humorous interlude, which allowed entrants to incorporate other elements such as squealing and movement, role-playing or a short comic skit into their performances, there was a serious side to it too – namely drawing attention to the future of pig farming in Estonia.

The sector was heavily hit last year by African swine fever (ASF), leading to the culling of over 55,000 pigs by late summer, and the bankruptcy of producers.

The Maamess country fair has been running for over 30 years.

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