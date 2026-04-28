X!

Estonia's 'squeal like a pig' competition gets international attention

News
Pig. Photo is illustrative.
Pig. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Estonia's first ever pig squealing competition was held in Tartu at the weekend, and attracted the international media, even making it on to CNN.

The event took place at the weekend's Maamess agricultural festival held in the outskirts of Estonia's second city, and a large crowd converged on the Vasula Lihapood meat wholesalers exhibition tent to watch.

Since the contest took place on a stage used for the Estonian animated show Lottemaa, plenty of children took part, and on the day, the three-member jury adjudged Andrus Maileht as the best at squealing like a pig, which bagged him some Vasula goodies, Maaleht reported.

As well as a humorous interlude, which allowed entrants to incorporate other elements such as squealing and movement, role-playing or a short comic skit into their performances, there was a serious side to it too – namely drawing attention to the future of pig farming in Estonia.

The sector was heavily hit last year by African swine fever (ASF), leading to the culling of over 55,000 pigs by late summer, and the bankruptcy of producers.

The Maamess country fair has been running for over 30 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

SDE leader: President's Russia remarks 'baffling,' may be bar to 2nd term

11:03

Estonia may release phone scammer leader after €8.5 million payment

10:59

Estonia's 'squeal like a pig' competition gets international attention

10:30

Estonia wants to abandon sector-based climate targets

09:57

ISS annual review now available as English-language podcast Updated

09:50

Artificial intelligence is reducing the workload of Estonia's translators

09:16

Kersti Kaljulaid: I underestimated my value as figurehead when leading EOK

08:45

President appoints Estonia's new ambassadors to Brazil and Kenya

08:44

Gallery: Pärnu hosts Estonian-Finnish photo show 'If Clothes Could Talk…'

08:10

100 railway crossings to be renovated this year

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.04

Man who worked in the Chernobyl disaster area: Cleanup work was pointless

27.04

Rural homes cheaper in Finland than in Estonia

27.04

Estonian president to Finnish media: Ukraine war could end quite suddenly

27.04

Estonia to tighten property buying rules for Russians, Belarusians from 2027

26.04

PPA boat crosses into Russian waters after technical failure

27.04

Viru Keskus stunned by Tallinn's decision to scrap sidewalk project

27.04

EOK Assembly ousts president Kersti Kaljulaid in no-confidence vote Updated

27.04

Tallinn unveils new trolleybuses, 40 to enter service this year

27.04

12 injured after bus crash in Ida-Viru County

26.04

Fewer mosquitoes expected in Estonia this spring

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo