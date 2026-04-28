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Gallery: Cultural institutions hold Tartu 'Happening'

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The Tartu 'Happening,' a demonstration highlighting the need for school field trips, took place outside the Ministry of Education and Research, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
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A demonstration took place outside the Ministry of Education in Tartu on Tuesday, highlighting the need to fund school field trips.

Dubbed the "Happening," in English, the event took place at noon and was staged by representatives of museums, theaters and other cultural institutions in Estonia and, in the format of a museum lesson, drew attention to the importance of continuing school field trips.

The happening was coordinated by the Estonian Museums Association (Eesti Muuseumiühing) and the Estonian Association of Performing Arts Institutions (Eesti Etendusasutuste Liit), while participating institutions included the Vanemuine Theater in Tartu, the Ugala Theater in Viljandi, the Estonian National Opera (Rahvusooper), the University of Tartu Natural History Museum (Tartu Ülikooli loodusmuuseum) and the Tartu Toy Museum (Tartu mänguasjamuuseum).

Last week it was reported that Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) had allocated an extra €500,000 for this year, which would allow around 30 percent of students in Estonia to take at least one free cultural education field trip, as part of their school curriculum.

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