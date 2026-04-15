X!

Museums plan to protest field trip funding confusion in front of education ministry

News
Children at the Estonian Children's Literature Center.
Children at the Estonian Children's Literature Center. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian Museum Association is planning a demonstration in front of the Ministry of Education and Research building in Tartu on April 28 to draw attention to the decline in school trips.

Estonian Museum Association board chair Kerttu Männiste said the association itself describes the planned demonstration as an event with both artistic and educational content.

The exact list of participants and planned activities has not yet been finalized, but Männiste said the plan is to invite museums, theaters and other institutions offering experiential education to gather in front of the Ministry of Education and Research and present parts of their programs.

The goal, Männiste said, is to spread the message that the education offered by cultural institutions plays an important role and helps foster young people's interest and curiosity in participating in Estonian culture.

According to Männiste, the time and place were chosen so that officials and employees of the Ministry of Education and Research would find it as convenient as possible to come and learn about the activities museums and other educational institutions provide.

For its part, the museum association wants the Ministry of Education and Research to find a solution to the situation in which the number of school trips has dropped significantly after schools were no longer allowed to require parents to pay for mandatory field trips.

Kerttu Männiste. Source: Klassikaraadio

Männiste said possible solutions could include clearer guidance for schools and parents on how money may legally be requested, avoiding restrictions on parents' freedom of action and increasing funding from the Culture Backpacks program.

Many schools have suspended field trips that are a required part of the curriculum after the Ministry of Education and Research said parents may not be charged for such activities.

The Estonian Constitution states that education must be free and requiring such payments could therefore be considered a form of hidden tuition.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Research has not proposed a solution that would restore field trips to their previous level. The ministry has suggested that school operators should fund the trips themselves, that the Ministry of Culture could provide more support for field trips and that any money collected from parents must be entirely voluntary.

As an alternative, schools may organize paid field trips if they are not part of the curriculum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Former top prosecutor warns anti-corruption drive is headed wrong way

14:56

Alan Vaht: Prices at the pump do not reflect true extent of fuel market disruption

14:15

Local governments to get more say over their budgets

13:30

Estonia moves forward with plan to abolish municipal high schools by 2035

13:10

MEP Kaljurand: Estonia's leadership rift 'embarrassing to watch'

12:53

Prosecutor opens criminal case against sex abuse care home

12:21

Tallinn's Kristiine pedestrian tunnel construction halts indefinitely

12:12

Prime minister: NATO functioning better than appears on the surface

11:44

Tallinn driver's dashcam picks up nocturnal beaver road crossing

11:21

Retailers oppose plan to give Estonian authors €6 per smartphone sold

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025

13.04

Estonians running cars on cooking oil in the face of soaring diesel prices

13.04

Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

14.04

Estonian swimming body condemns athletes competing under Russian flag

14.04

Universities struggle to train staff for non-native Estonian teaching

13.04

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

14.04

Tartu teen turns deposit bottle returns into doorstep pickup business

07:07

EDF starts building anti-tank ditches in Setomaa for Baltic Defense Line

09:07

System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo