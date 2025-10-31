School and ministry disagree on parents helping finance study activities

While some Estonian schools and parents are upset about bans on enriching paid activities during school hours, the state says required learning must be free.

On Thursday, acting principal of Gustav Adolf High School, Harold Lepp, informed parents that the school had received an injunction from the Ministry of Education and Research, following a complaint from a parent. The injunction reminded the school that collecting money from parents for physical education classes or any other part of the curriculum is not permitted.

"As a result, we will immediately cease all curriculum-enriching activities funded by parents, such as field trips, theater and cinema visits, first aid training and skiing and swimming lessons during school hours," Lepp wrote in an email.

He explained that, in an effort to enrich the curriculum and compensate for the lack of a gym in the Kotzebue building, the school had offered more varied physical education opportunities, such as a mobile activity bus and swimming lessons.

Speaking to ERR, Lepp emphasized that field trips are a valuable part of learning because not everything can be experienced or seen in a classroom setting.

"In addition, field trips motivate students and increase their interest in learning. Parents want to contribute to their children's education because the state doesn't provide enough funding. Why does it have to be this way? Now, we can only offer free activities. Everyone is upset about the situation," Lepp said.

One parent who spoke out was Andreas Kaju, who wrote on social media that if the state or a local government, acting as the school's operator, truly wanted to address issues of material inequality and access to a well-rounded education, there were far better ways to do so than banning parental contributions.

"But in typical fashion, our bureaucracy levels the playing field by cutting the tall down to size instead of lifting others up. Believe me, even if the intentions behind such measures are morally sound, even admirable, a parent can't help but miss the forest for the trees in a case like this," Kaju said.

Minister: Mandatory education must be free of charge

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said that the activities listed in the letter from Gustav Adolf High School's acting principal are not legally permitted to be funded by parents and that it is the responsibility of the school operator, not families, to provide funding for curriculum-based activities.

"We had no choice but to issue the injunction if a parent files a complaint and that complaint is justified," Kallas said.

"Swimming and physical education lessons are part of the mandatory curriculum. If the school operator hasn't provided the necessary facilities for these lessons on-site, they must ensure funding so that the activities can take place elsewhere. You cannot expect parents to cover the cost. Even if a school wants to offer more than the minimum required in the curriculum, it still cannot assume that this should be financed solely by parents, because all children must have equal access to compulsory education," Kallas explained.

She stressed that anything related to mandatory instruction must be free of charge at school.

However, if the activity is not part of the required curriculum — for example, an evening theater outing — then parental contributions may be requested, but the school must ensure that every student has an equal opportunity to take part.

"If there are parents who can't afford participation, the school should find a way to make sure their children can still join the activity," said the minister.

Kallas also pointed to the responsibility of the school operator. "That means the local government, private operator or the state — whoever runs the school — must provide the necessary financial resources to implement the curriculum. So if the school has set field trips as part of the curriculum, it's the operator's duty to fund them," Kallas said.

According to the minister, eliminating the practice of relying on parental money to fund instruction can only happen through a broad societal agreement.

"The rule is very clear. This issue was settled years ago through a National Audit Office report and a ruling by the chancellor of justice. But it's also true that the practice still continues," the minister noted.

Kallas mentioned the Culture Backpack (Kultuuriranits) program as one possible funding tool. However, the program's budget has remained unchanged for several years at €1.5 million, which must be shared by schools across the country. Schools say that this funding falls short. "The Culture Backpack fund provides €9.60 per student in basic education," Harold Lepp added.

