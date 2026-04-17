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Ticket prices, time, access keep Estonians away from culture

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Sõprus Cinema in Tallinn. A recent survey found that 53% of people in Estonia go to the movies regularly.
Sõprus Cinema in Tallinn. A recent survey found that 53% of people in Estonia go to the movies regularly. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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According to a study commissioned by the Ministry of Culture, people in Estonia most often stay away from cultural activities due to a lack of time, high ticket prices, and poor accessibility.

The study analyzed why people who would like to visit cultural institutions are nevertheless not doing so at present. It covered museums, concerts, cinemas, and theaters, as well as art galleries and libraries—in other words, both paid and free cultural offerings.

Going to the movies is the most popular cultural activity among people in Estonia. Fifty‑three percent of respondents said they have gone to the cinema frequently over the past three years. Libraries and theaters followed in popularity, with more than 30 percent of respondents visiting them often. Museums, concerts, and art exhibitions are visited less frequently.

The new permanent exhibition at the Juhan Liiv Museum. Source: Maria Kilk

The main reason given for not visiting cultural institutions is a lack of time. High ticket prices were cited as the primary obstacle particularly when it comes to theater and concerts. Among older people and people with disabilities, transportation and overall accessibility also play a role, in addition to sensitivity to price.

Somewhat surprisingly in the information age, a significant reason mentioned was that information about events and activities simply does not reach people. The problem may partly be information overload, but people often do not know what services libraries or museums offer, or which performers, events, and exhibitions are taking place. A lack of information is one of the most common barriers—alongside a lack of interest—especially among young people and Russian speakers.

Another important reason for not participating mentioned by respondents was that they do not have anyone to go to events with.

According to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture, people in Estonia have a strong interest in culture, but from a cultural policy perspective, attention must also be paid to the part of society that would like to participate but does not.

Merilin Piipuu Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

"It always starts with setting goals: does a cultural institution even aim to reach people who do not currently attend, or does it focus only on the audience that already comes?" said Merilin Piipuu, Secretary General of the Ministry of Culture.

"This study focused heavily on children and young people, and in my view it highlights approaches that are interesting for youth. For example, young people would like to know more about what goes on behind the scenes—what happens backstage at a theater, how a museum exhibition is set up, how to behave in a theater, how to behave in a museum, how long a performance lasts, whether there is a short video available so they can decide whether they want to see the performance at all. We can look at young people's habits today and think about how to better integrate culture into them, and in that sense the study offered some quite interesting recommendations," she said.

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Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

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