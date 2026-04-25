Gallery: Forest conservation demo takes place in Tallinn

A protest in Tallinn Saturday afternoon drew attention to the need for greater forest conservation in Estonia.

Dubbed "Mets on pärandamiseks, mitte ärandamiseks!" ("Forests are for passing on, not seizing,") the protest was not organized by any organization, but rather by individuals concerned about excessive timber cutting in Estonia's forests. Cultural figures, conservationists, and scientists were among the organizers and attendees.

The demonstration is aimed at encouraging the government to abandon draft amendments to the Forest Act and the Nature Conservation Act.

"The ruling coalition has prepared draft laws that fulfill the wishes of large industrialists, which would insidiously allow even more extensive clear-cutting and the reduction of protected areas. This serves only the short-sighted business interests of a few industrialists, not the interests of society or the Estonian Constitution," said conservationist Farištamo Eller.

Estonia's forests are not only a source of raw material, but also a home for Estonian people, which provide heritage and a guaranteed sense of security.

Kaspar Kruup, a lecturer in communication studies at the University of Tartu, said the issue behind the forest protest goes beyond nature conservation, and addresses powerful lobby groups more broadly.

"The question is whether divisive lobbying is acceptable in Estonia, and how loudly one must speak to defend the public interest so that it rises above the whispers of lobbyists," Kruup said.

The protest gathered at Tammsaare Park and marched to Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), ending at 3.30 p.m.

Prominent writers, forestry experts, academics, activists and landowners gave speeches in the square despite the wet weather.

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