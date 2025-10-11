X!

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

News
Saturday's protest in solidarity with Palestine in Tallinn.
Open gallery
12 photos
News

On Saturday, protestors held a peaceful demonstration in Tallinn in support of Palestine, calling on the Estonian government to recognize that the violence being perpetrated in Gaza constitutes a genocide.

Approximately 700 people had previously announced their participation in the demonstration, which was entitled " Wake up, Estonia – there's a genocide in Gaza!"

 The event was based on the position of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, according to which Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, the organizers said.

The demonstration route ran through the center of Tallinn, beginning with short speeches and songs at Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

"Our demonstration is a journey through time and space – we march from Freedom Square to the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom and back, drawing painful parallels between the historical experiences of Estonia and Palestine," the organizers wrote on social media.

At Freedom Square, the final stop of the demonstration, runo songs (regilaul) were sung, a closing speech was given, and a Palestinian folk dance – dabke – was performed.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

14:56

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

14:54

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

14:30

Bank fraud on the rise in Estonia with €6.1 million stolen in 2025 so far

13:44

Gallery: Maria Kapajeva's new exhibition 'By Losing Them, I Become Whole' opens in Tartu

13:01

Narva lions coming home after restoration work

12:15

Gallery: Estonian football museum opens at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena

11:33

Live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening

10:44

Open House Tallinn gives visitors access to unique buildings this weekend

10:04

Tallinn dotted with statues of famous figures, animals and ordinary folks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.10

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

10.10

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday Updated

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

10.10

Kaja Kallas to Merkel: We are certainly on the right side of history

09.10

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

10.10

US Senate approves $350 million Baltic states security assistance package Updated

10.10

Chinese master's student shares Estonian grammar adventures online

10.10

Good life made Estonian senses vocabulary more Western over past 20 years

10.10

Estonia plans to privatize national postal service

10.10

Christian Veske: Why people aren't having kids and why it isn't an existential problem

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo