Photos: Protestors rally in support of Palestine in Tallinn

On Saturday, protestors held a peaceful demonstration in Tallinn in support of Palestine, calling on the Estonian government to recognize that the violence being perpetrated in Gaza constitutes a genocide.

Approximately 700 people had previously announced their participation in the demonstration, which was entitled " Wake up, Estonia – there's a genocide in Gaza!"

The event was based on the position of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, according to which Israel's actions in Gaza constitute genocide, the organizers said.

The demonstration route ran through the center of Tallinn, beginning with short speeches and songs at Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

"Our demonstration is a journey through time and space – we march from Freedom Square to the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom and back, drawing painful parallels between the historical experiences of Estonia and Palestine," the organizers wrote on social media.

At Freedom Square, the final stop of the demonstration, runo songs (regilaul) were sung, a closing speech was given, and a Palestinian folk dance – dabke – was performed.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!