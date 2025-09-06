Gallery: March in support of Palestine held in Tallinn

A pro-Palestine demonstration march took place in Tallinn on Friday, aiming to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

A Palestine solidarity group organized the protest, which also called on the Estonian government to take decisive steps in its relations with Israel, to improve the situation of Palestinians.

The solidarity march began in Tammsaare Park, wending its way through Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) and on up to Toompea, where it finished in front of the Riigikogu building.

"By having and even strengthening at this moment political and economic relations with Israel, instead of taking steps against a state causing genocide, Estonia has become an accomplice in these crimes against humanity," said one of the organizers, Maria Shevtchuk.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog made an official visit to Estonia last month. This followed July's visit by Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa'ar, when the announcement was made of plans to open an Israeli embassy in Tallinn.

In the nearly two years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel, which killed over 1,000 people, mostly civilians including children, the ensuing Israeli offensive on Gaza has killed an estimated 64,000 Palestinians, around half of them women and children.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!