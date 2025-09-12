X!

Estonia joins UN New York Declaration on two-state Palestine solution

Estonian and Palestinian flags outside the foreign ministry.
Estonian and Palestinian flags outside the foreign ministry. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Estonia is joining the UN's New York Declaration, aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian question.

The Government of the Republic of Estonia on Thursday decided to support Estonia's accession to the New York Declaration, which aims to promote peaceful solutions to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

It also aims to support the implementation of the two-state solution.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said the action plan as set out in the declaration, based on the proposals of the conference's working groups, represents an important step toward a lasting and peaceful resolution of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

"Sustainable peace in the Middle East requires meaningful dialogue and a change in behavior from both parties," Tsahkna noted, stressing that attacks on civilians must cease immediately.

Humanitarian corridors must be kept open, he said, all hostages still incarcerated must be released, and the principles of international law must be respected.

"Estonia has consistently supported the implementation of the two-state solution, and we are ready to contribute to its realization," Tsahkna went on, via a ministry press release.

The declaration arose from a high-level UN conference held in July.

In addition to the peace-oriented action plan, the declaration also supports the deployment of an international stabilization mission to Gaza, at the invitation of the Palestinian Authority, under UN auspices and in accordance with UN principles.

The mission's mandate would be granted by the UN Security Council.

Estonia has been providing humanitarian assistance to alleviate the crisis in Gaza via various international humanitarian organizations, and continues to support the Palestinian Authority in carrying out institutional reforms.

Estonia also supports Palestine refugees in the Middle East via the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) program.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

