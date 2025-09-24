MP: It's time Estonia formed a stance on Palestine

Although the Israel-Palestine issue puts Estonia in a tough spot, it's time the country formed its own position, MP Eerik-Niiles Kross said on "Otse uudistemajast."

The Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday heard from the initiators of a public petition calling for the disbandment of the parliament's Israel friendship group. The initiative gathered the required 1,000 signatures within a month to be formally submitted to the Riigikogu. On Tuesday, the committee listened to the initiators and answered their questions. Committee chair Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said the Riigikogu and its Foreign Affairs Committee have no actual authority over such a matter, as parliamentary friendship groups are formed voluntarily by members of parliament.

According to MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, it's understandable that the Israel-Palestine issue is attracting public attention and the Riigikogu is obligated by law to process initiatives that receive 1,000 signatures.

Kross added that while he is usually cautious about labeling things as antisemitic, this particular initiative carries a certain undertone of it.

He said the petition also reflects a generational shift.

"People our age, who remember the Soviet Union and how the KGB more or less invented the Palestinians, and how the Kremlin supported Arafat while NATO backed Israel — that meant Israel was good and the Palestinians were bad. That's the overly simplistic view my generation grew up with," Kross said.

"And if we just look at October 7, 2023 — on Putin's birthday — Hamas carried out a brutal attack that clearly benefited Russia and Iran, hurt Ukraine and significantly worsened the global security environment. In many ways, it forced Israel into a war that is still ongoing. Are we really suggesting we should support a group aligned with all of our adversaries and turn our backs on Israel, which has been the only democracy in the Middle East for decades?" he continued.

Kross admitted that he's had quite heated debates on this issue within the Foreign Affairs Committee, including with Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

He noted that while Estonia's current position is not to recognize the State of Palestine, the country still needs to take the sentiments of its allies into account to some extent.

"Of course, we must respect international law and pay attention if Israel were to genuinely violate the laws of war. But in the bigger picture, equating Hamas violating the laws of war with Israel doing the same — saying both are equally bad — is just not true. That's completely absurd," Kross said.

Host Anvar Samost pointed out that under the current foreign minister, Estonia has twice voted differently from the United States in UN resolutions related to Israel, signaling a shift in Estonia's foreign policy.

According to Kross, this shift has been tactical. Estonia's argument has been that by condemning certain actions by Israel, the country appears more credible in the eyes of the Global South when it also condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine. "It shows that we stand for international law. That we condemn Russia's aggression in Ukraine, but if Israel makes mistakes, we're also willing to criticize them," Kross said.

Kross said it would be very unfortunate if Estonia followed the recent wave of countries recognizing Palestine. However, Foreign Minister Tsahkna confirmed earlier this week that Estonia is not planning to do so.

"The Israel question is a tough one. We've used the principle before that Estonia doesn't really have its own position. If there's a common EU stance, we vote with the EU. If not, we vote with the United States. But maybe the time has come to start thinking for ourselves," said Kross.

He added that this approach isn't really about values, human rights or international law.

"I think it's high time Estonia formulated its own position. And it seems we've taken the first steps in that direction — we didn't go along with France and the UK's foolish decision to recognize Palestine now, as if that would somehow help. All that does is encourage Hamas and send the message that terrorism gets results. It's like saying we should go ahead and recognize Donbas too," Kross said.

Samost asked whether Estonia has any historical or moral obligation to recognize Palestine as a state. "I don't think so," Kross replied.

"Estonia supports the so-called two-state solution. But for that to work, both sides have to accept the possibility of two states. Right now, a large portion of Palestinians don't want a two-state solution; they want a one-state solution — from the river to the sea — with no Israel. As long as they don't accept Israel's existence, I don't think Estonia can accept their statehood. But if that changes — by all means," Kross said.

He added that Estonian diplomats shouldn't go around criticizing European leaders who have recognized Palestine. "I don't know if we need to become Israel's biggest advocates in Europe, but Estonia should still make its views known," he said.

Kross noted that violations of the laws of war have likely occurred on both sides of the Gaza conflict — by Hamas and likely by Israel — but Israel is at least trying to avoid them.

"This is an extremely difficult military environment — fighting underground units and terrorist cells in densely populated areas, who use hospitals and schools for cover. The more civilian casualties, the better for Hamas and the worse for Israel. To try and lecture them now, from here or Brussels, on how exactly to wage this war — that's unacceptable," Kross said.

"Israel is in an existential war. Even the talk of ceasefires is naive. With Ukraine, it was clear from the start that a ceasefire would be bad. Just imagine if there had been a ceasefire when Russian troops were at the gates of Kyiv — then that whole area would now be in Russian hands," he said.

