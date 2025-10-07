Most Estonians lack clear stance on country's Israel-Palestine policy

Twenty-three percent of respondents believe Estonia's current policy on the Israel–Palestine conflict is too pro-Israel, while 7 percent say it is too pro-Palestinian.

Fourteen percent of respondents believe Estonia's policy is balanced, while a majority — 56 percent — said they were unsure.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS for the Government Office between September 17 and 21, with 1,265 respondents aged 15 and older. It was carried out using a combination of online and telephone interviews.

Compared with a previous poll conducted in spring (April 2–13, with 1,010 respondents), the share of those who consider Estonia's policy balanced decreased from 19 to 14 percent, while the proportion who see it as too pro-Israel rose from 19 to 23 percent.

In the latest survey, younger respondents were more likely than average to view Estonia's policy as too pro-Israel: 29 percent among those aged 15–24, compared with 20 percent in the 50–64 age group.

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, 20 percent said Estonia's policy was too pro-Israel, compared with 27 percent among respondents of other nationalities. Conversely, 16 percent of ethnic Estonians considered Estonia's policy balanced, while only 9 percent of non-Estonians shared that view.

Respondents were also asked what they believe should be the main consideration guiding Estonia's position on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

Twenty percent said Estonia should align its stance with the majority position in the European Union, while 16 percent said it should align with the majority at the United Nations.

Twelve percent said Estonia should prioritize maintaining and strengthening its alliance with the United States. Four percent said the same about relations with Israel and 2 percent favored prioritizing ties with the Palestinian Authority and Arab states.

The largest share, 38 percent, said they did not have an opinion.

When asked how Estonia should position itself on recognizing the State of Palestine, the most common response (42 percent) was again that they did not know.

Nineteen percent said Estonia should recognize Palestine once a two-state solution acceptable to Israel is achieved.

Eighteen percent said Estonia should do so if a majority of EU countries recognize Palestine.

Twelve percent supported unconditional recognition. The survey found that support for this position was highest among respondents aged 15–24 (20 percent) and lowest among those over 75 (4 percent).

Two percent said Estonia should recognize Palestine if the United States supports it, while 7 percent said Estonia should not recognize the State of Palestine at all.

