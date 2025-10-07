X!

Most Estonians lack clear stance on country's Israel-Palestine policy

News
Pro-Palestinian protest in Tallinn.
Pro-Palestinian protest in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Twenty-three percent of respondents believe Estonia's current policy on the Israel–Palestine conflict is too pro-Israel, while 7 percent say it is too pro-Palestinian.

Fourteen percent of respondents believe Estonia's policy is balanced, while a majority — 56 percent — said they were unsure.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS for the Government Office between September 17 and 21, with 1,265 respondents aged 15 and older. It was carried out using a combination of online and telephone interviews.

Compared with a previous poll conducted in spring (April 2–13, with 1,010 respondents), the share of those who consider Estonia's policy balanced decreased from 19 to 14 percent, while the proportion who see it as too pro-Israel rose from 19 to 23 percent.

In the latest survey, younger respondents were more likely than average to view Estonia's policy as too pro-Israel: 29 percent among those aged 15–24, compared with 20 percent in the 50–64 age group.

Among ethnic Estonian respondents, 20 percent said Estonia's policy was too pro-Israel, compared with 27 percent among respondents of other nationalities. Conversely, 16 percent of ethnic Estonians considered Estonia's policy balanced, while only 9 percent of non-Estonians shared that view.

Respondents were also asked what they believe should be the main consideration guiding Estonia's position on the Israel–Palestine conflict.

Twenty percent said Estonia should align its stance with the majority position in the European Union, while 16 percent said it should align with the majority at the United Nations.

Twelve percent said Estonia should prioritize maintaining and strengthening its alliance with the United States. Four percent said the same about relations with Israel and 2 percent favored prioritizing ties with the Palestinian Authority and Arab states.

The largest share, 38 percent, said they did not have an opinion.

When asked how Estonia should position itself on recognizing the State of Palestine, the most common response (42 percent) was again that they did not know.

Nineteen percent said Estonia should recognize Palestine once a two-state solution acceptable to Israel is achieved.

Eighteen percent said Estonia should do so if a majority of EU countries recognize Palestine.

Twelve percent supported unconditional recognition. The survey found that support for this position was highest among respondents aged 15–24 (20 percent) and lowest among those over 75 (4 percent).

Two percent said Estonia should recognize Palestine if the United States supports it, while 7 percent said Estonia should not recognize the State of Palestine at all.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:57

Most Estonians lack clear stance on country's Israel-Palestine policy

13:21

ERR in Denmark: Russia invested in undermining Danes' sense of security

12:44

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

11:31

Companies say state loan guarantee not enough for energy investments

10:50

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

10:28

Official: Southern Europe fears defense funds all going to eastern flank

09:56

Europe's first cross-border heating link opens between Estonia and Latvia

09:00

Estonia inflation at 5.2 percent in September, driven by rising food prices

08:24

ERR in Ukraine: Brigades redeployed to Pokrovsk from quieter zones

06.10

Estonian basketball stars shine at home and away

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

06.10

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

06.10

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

10:50

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

06.10

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

06.10

Price of electricity to fluctuate wildly on Tuesday

06.10

Building an unbreachable drone wall is impossible, says EDF chief

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo