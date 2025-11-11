Gallery: Israeli foreign minister opens new embassy in Estonia

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar opened the country's newest embassy in Tallinn on Tuesday during an official visit to Estonia.

The embassy is located on Maakri tänav, close to the historic location of the Great Synagogue, which was built in 1884, damaged by the bombing of Tallinn in 1944 and then finally destroyed in 1947.

Sa'ar and his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) held a press conference before the opening.

Tsahkna called the event "a historic milestone" in Estonian-Israeli relations. He added that the embassy will allow both countries to deepen their cooperation and understanding of regional developments in Europe and the Middle East.

The Estonian minister stressed the importance of a just peace in Ukraine and its territorial integrity. He reiterated Estonia's support for the two-state solution and Israel's right to defend itself within international law.

Tsahkna said the region "needs peace" and there is a "glimmer of hope" with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"We discussed the great potential to expand cooperation, for instance, the fields of innovation and cybersecurity but also the defense industry," he said. "I am confident that the diplomats now based here in Tallinn will help us realize the potential together."

Sa'ar said: "I believe in Estonia, I believe in the future of Estonia, and the relationship between Israel and Estonia."

The Israeli foreign minister said both countries have much in common: they are small nations that face many threats, they are democracies, and they both have important startup sectors.

Sa'ar said a business delegation accompanied him on the visit and will meet with Estonian companies later today.

You can watch the press conference below.

A small pro-Palestinian protest was held on Tuesday morning as the embassy opening took place.

Sa'ar will also meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

