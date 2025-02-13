President Alar Karis on official visit to Israel and Palestine

President Alar Karis is visiting Israel and Palestine this week, aiming to foster political ties, address regional security and to promote peace through high-level talks on the Middle East crisis and global cooperation.

President Karis is on Thursday on the second day of his trip to the region, where he is meeting with local leaders to discuss the Middle East peace process, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, and the security situation in Europe.

This visit is aimed at fostering closer political and economic relations, promote scientific cooperation, and seek solutions to global and regional security crises, the president's office said.

In the context of the difficult situation faced by Israel and Palestine, the head of state said that only a solution in which the two peoples can live side by side in sovereignty and security will ensure an enduring peace.

"The international community is actively looking for ways to bring us closer to such a solution," President Karis said via a press release.

The head of state further emphasized that the new reality in the Middle East must be shaped in accordance with the actual situation and international law.

"The ceasefires achieved in Lebanon and Gaza are an important step, but they must be followed by a process that leads to lasting peace and stability throughout the region," he went on.

The trip follows President Karis' Middle East meetings in Jordan and Egypt.

The head of state is meeting with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana.

Started my visit to Israel with meeting @IsraelPresident @Isaac_Herzog. Talked about bilateral relations, security situation in the region & conflict resolution. Lasting peace requires commitment from everyone. I call for urgent release of all the hostages! pic.twitter.com/8r7ezHhc5P — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) February 12, 2025

In Tel Aviv, President Karis has attended an entrepreneurial event organized by Startup Nation Central, focusing on cooperation in innovation, the digital economy, and relations between Estonian and Israeli tech sectors and universities.

He has also visited the Yad Vashem Remembrance Centre to pay tribute to Holocaust victims, lay a wreath on Theodor Herzl's grave, and plant an olive tree in the Grove of Nations as a symbol of peace and friendship.

President Alar Karis planting an olive tree at the Grove of the Nations, near the Yad VaShem holocaust museum, Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

In Palestine, President Karis visited Ramallah to meet with Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa and to lay a wreath at the memorial to Yasser Arafat.

In the town of Bethlehem, he also visited the Church of the Nativity, a sacred site in Christianity with significant religious and cultural importance.

President Karis on Thursday will travel to southern Israel, where he will visit the Nahal Oz and Nir Oz kibbutzim near Gaza, areas affected by the Hamas attacks of October 2023.

These locations hold both strategic and political significance amid the region's tense security situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!