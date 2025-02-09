X!

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid

News
Gitanas Nauseda receiving the historical call on Sunday February 9, 2025.
Gitanas Nauseda receiving the historical call on Sunday February 9, 2025. Source: Office of the President of Lithuania.
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania "successfully" synchronized with the continental European electricity grid on Sunday afternoon, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said. "The period of political pressure and blackmail is finally over," he added.

"Moments ago I received great news – the synchronization of the Baltic states with the continental European system has been successfully completed," Nauseda said at a press conference in Vilnius.

"This is a a historic moment marking the end of a long journey for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. From now on we have achieved full energy independence. The period of political pressure and blackmail is finally over," he said.

Nauseda was speaking at a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On Saturday morning all three countries desynchronized from the Russian BRELL ring electricity grid, a hangover from the Soviet-era. They then spend almost 36 hours carrying out tests before syncing with the European grid via Poland.

"Today history is made, we connect the Baltic states to our European electricity grid," von der Leyen told the media. "These chains of power lines linking you to hostile neighbors will be a thing of the past – this is freedom."

Karis called the desynchronization "necessary and symbolic" and said Russia is a "reliable aggressor country" and its behavior will likely continue.

"The more we cut our dependence from Russia the better for our security and sovereignty," the Estonian president said.

Karis added the Baltics have not bought electricity from Russia for a long time but now the reliance on the grid has completely ended.

The desynchronization process took 17 years and cost €1.6 billion, of which 75 percent was funded by the European Union.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania now have full control over their electricity grids for the first time.

Watch the press conference below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:41

Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid

09:19

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

09:12

Local governments' struggle to respond to serious dog attacks

08:19

PPA returns confiscated replica Lihula monument to owner

07:56

Electricity price high on Sunday evening

07:47

Elering: Baltic island mode proceeding as planned

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid Updated

08.02

Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

08.02

Estonian architect: Streets like Vana-Kalamaja should be the norm already

08.02

Estonian FM: Russia can't use energy as a weapon against us anymore

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.02

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania disconnected from Russian power grid Updated

09:19

Russian undersea cable damaged in Finnish exclusive economic zone Updated

08.02

Only one designated emergency fuel station located in Tallinn

07:47

Elering: Baltic island mode proceeding as planned

08.02

Estonian architect: Streets like Vana-Kalamaja should be the norm already

06.02

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

08.02

Estonian FM: Russia can't use energy as a weapon against us anymore

07.02

Ahead of desynchronization, Estonians stock up but don't panic

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo