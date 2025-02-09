Historic moment: Baltic states synchronize with European electricity grid

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania "successfully" synchronized with the continental European electricity grid on Sunday afternoon, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said. "The period of political pressure and blackmail is finally over," he added.

"Moments ago I received great news – the synchronization of the Baltic states with the continental European system has been successfully completed," Nauseda said at a press conference in Vilnius.

"This is a a historic moment marking the end of a long journey for Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. From now on we have achieved full energy independence. The period of political pressure and blackmail is finally over," he said.

Nauseda was speaking at a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs and President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

On Saturday morning all three countries desynchronized from the Russian BRELL ring electricity grid, a hangover from the Soviet-era. They then spend almost 36 hours carrying out tests before syncing with the European grid via Poland.

"Today history is made, we connect the Baltic states to our European electricity grid," von der Leyen told the media. "These chains of power lines linking you to hostile neighbors will be a thing of the past – this is freedom."

Karis called the desynchronization "necessary and symbolic" and said Russia is a "reliable aggressor country" and its behavior will likely continue.

"The more we cut our dependence from Russia the better for our security and sovereignty," the Estonian president said.

Karis added the Baltics have not bought electricity from Russia for a long time but now the reliance on the grid has completely ended.

The desynchronization process took 17 years and cost €1.6 billion, of which 75 percent was funded by the European Union.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania now have full control over their electricity grids for the first time.

Watch the press conference below.

