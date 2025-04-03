Polish President Andrzej Duda to visit Estonia

Next week, at the invitation of President Alar Karis, Polish President Andrzej Duda will arrive in Estonia on a state visit, accompanied by his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The state visit, taking place from Monday to Wednesday, affirms the close alliance between Estonia and Poland and the two countries' extensive cooperation in defense and security, economy, transport and education, the Office of the President announced.

"Estonia and Poland work together every day to keep our region safe. Our alliance is deeply rooted in NATO, the European Union and several regional initiatives. It is this partnership that gives us the confidence to face security threats," said President Alar Karis.

The visit will focus primarily on Estonian-Polish security cooperation.

In addition to President Karis, President Duda will meet with President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar, Prime Minister Kristen Michal and lay a wreath at the base of the War of Independence Victory Monument. On Tuesday afternoon, the Dudas will meet with members of the Polish community living in Estonia.

President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis will host a state dinner in honor of the Polish presidential couple at the House of the Blackheads.

On Wednesday, President Duda will visit the CR14 Cyber Range, which hosts NATO and Estonian cyber training environments, where he will receive an overview of Estonian and NATO cyber defense cooperation.

The Polish and Estonian presidential couples will also visit Pelgulinna State High School to learn about Estonia's education system and the school's curriculum.

The visit will conclude with a reception for the Polish president and first lady at Tallinn Town Hall, followed by an official departure ceremony in Town Hall Square.

First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Sirje Karis will also visit the Old Town Educational College to get acquainted with the school's daily life and students. They will then receive an overview of Estonian fashion design at the Lilli Jahilo fashion house. At Anni Arro Studio, they will meet with Estonian and Polish representatives from the fields of education and culture.

This will be Duda's last visit to Estonia as Poland elects a new president in May.

