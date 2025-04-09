Gallery: Polish president's Estonia visit ends with Raekoja Plats ceremony

The state visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda to Estonia ended on Wednesday with a reception at Tallinn Town Hall, followed by an official farewell ceremony in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

The Polish presidential couple arrived in Estonia on Monday. During the visit, they met with Estonian President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis, as well as other state figures, schoolchildren and entrepreneurs.

