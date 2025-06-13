Hope is sexier than fear, Polish parliament leader tells Riigikogu

The speaker of the Polish parliament Szymon Hołownia emphasised international cooperation and unity during a speech to the Riigikogu on Thursday. He encouraged politicians to sell hope, not fear.

Hołownia gave a 15-minute address to MPs in the Session Hall and received a round of applause for quoting former Commander‐in‐Chief of the Estonian Armed Forces Gen. Johan Laidoner (1884-1953) in Estonian.

"Mina olen iseseisva Eesti riigi tegelane ("I am a state figure of independent Estonia)," he said, saying it stands for a sense of belonging: "That we can build something together."

"He [Laidoner] knew that our geopolitical position is what it is and will not change for the next generations. We are still here," the politician said, adding this is both a legacy and a big challenge.

"We are hit by aggressive policies from the east, from Russia every day. We see it daily on our eastern border in Poland. Migration pressure, hybrid war, Lukashenka and Putin are trying to carry this out in a very vulnerable part of Europe," the marshal said.

He also stressed the historical links between the two countries, highlighting Laidoner's Polish wife Maria Skarbek-Kruszewska (1911-1978) and the friendship between Laidoner and former Prime Minister of Poland Józef Piłsudski.

General Johan Laidoner and his wife Maria. Source: Eesti Sõjamuuseum

"Hope is sexier than fear"

Hołownia said Poland now has 2.5 years before it faces another election after electing the new president on June 1, with a wafer-thin majority of 50.9 percent.

He said people are exhausted because they have had to survive five huge crises over the past 10 years and populists are gaining ground due to this.

The marshal said he is trying to convince his colleagues in the Sejm to prioritize hope over populist fear. "Hope is sexier than fear," he told the Estonian MPs.

"Do not try to be the best seller of fear. Try to be the seller of help, the seller of hope because hope sells. Populists tell us that only fear sells because afterwards they can console people and these come running into their arms," he said.

"But what should we do? We should show people that there is hope, there are responsible leaders, there are leaders who you can count on when you want to resolve your problems and the world is crumbling down around us," the politician added.

Szymon Hołownia addressing the Riigikogu. Source: Riigikogu

"We want to be a Baltic state"

Estonia and Poland already have strong diplomatic ties and cooperate on security and defense. Earlier this year, President Alar Karis described the bilateral relationship as "the perfect diplomatic couple: we speak frankly, think alike & act together."

Hołownia emphasized the importance of continuing close parliamentary cooperation.

"Let's build something together. Poland does not want to be only a powerhouse in Eastern Europe, we want to belong to your club. We want to be a Baltic state, we want to be a Nordic country," he said.

"So when we come to knock on your door and ask you to let us in, please let us in because we are very experienced. I think that although Putin's policy is to try to split us up, we need to stand against this and remain united," he added.

Hołownia also met with President of the Riigkogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and President Alar Karis during his visit.

You can watch the full speech (in English) below.

Pro-Trump is not anti-Europe

During an interview with ERR after his speech, Hołownia discussed the situation with the Polish government and the recent presidential election.

Poland's government, including Hołownia's party, did not back president-elect Karol Nawrocki. ERR asked if cooperation will be possible when Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been highly critical of Nawrocki, who does not currently support Ukraine's accession to the EU or NATO.

Hołownia said, so far, only Nawrocki's views as a candidate are known, not his views as a president.

"I expect cooperation from his side, because when you are a president and you are going into this office, you see how many possibilities you have to do good things," he said.

The MP said Nawrocki is an open supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump: "But I think that being pro-Trump, wouldn't necessarily mean being anti-European."

Szymon Hołownia speaking to ERR Source: ERR

NATO needs to send 'strong signal' to Ukraine

Speaking about the upcoming NATO summit in The Netherlands later this month, Hołownia said there is no option but for members to raise defense spending. Poland already allocates close to 5 percent of its GDP to its military.

"We have to show our people that the money we are spending on defense is not an expenditure. [It is] an investment," he said, adding he agrees with Trump's push to increase defense spending.

The marshal said Europe needs to capitalize on the development of the defense industry. "Let's restart the European economy with this money," he said, pointing out the bloc's lack of competitiveness.

Hołownia also hoped NATO would send a strong signal about its position on Ukraine. He said there is no room for doubt or disunity, which is Moscow's goal.

"Putin will be opening the next bottle of Russian champagne in the Kremlin," he said. "And we cannot let him be happy with what he is doing for a single moment."

