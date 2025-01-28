6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

Speakers of the parliaments of the Baltic States, Finland and Poland will meet in Tartu on Monday to discuss support for Ukraine and fight against the hybrid threats originating from Russia.

The speakers will hold the meeting after the 105th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty. Their Ukrainian counterpart will join by video bridge.

The debate will focus on continuing support to Ukraine in the war of aggression launched by Russia, and on Russia's hybrid activities in Europe. Relations with the United States and the situation in Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Belarus will also be discussed.

The officials will adopt a joint statement and give a joint press conference in the assembly hall of the University of Tartu.

After that, the speakers from the five countries present will hold an public debate with students on achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The meeting will be hosted by President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar.

The meeting will be attended by Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis, Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia Daiga Mieriņa, Marshal of the Sejm of Poland Szymon Hołownia and Speaker of the Eduskunta of Finland Jussi Halla-aho. Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk will participate in the official meeting via video bridge.

