Security officials: Russia has 'no concrete plan' to attack Baltic states, Poland

There are currently no indications that Russia has decided to escalate the situation in the Baltic states and Poland, Delfi news portal and the Baltic Flank reported after a flurry of media reports about a future attack were published last week.

The outlet looked into the background of last week's media reports from The Guardian, Fox News and The Telegraph about a potential attack on Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and spoke to security officials in several countries.

It reported that since the spring, rumors have circulated about an alleged meeting in Russia where a "directive was reportedly given to draft plans for potential provocations."

These would be "hybrid" in nature and fall below the threshold of NATO's Article 5 collective defense principle.

The Baltic states, Poland, Finland, and Moldova were raised as potential targets, sources said.

However, an Estonian security policy official told Delfi: "I have not received any information that a political decision has been made to actually carry out a provocation."

A second Baltic intelligence source said: "Today, there is no known date, no concrete plan, and no designated organizer for such a provocation."

A Latvian foreign and security policy official told the outlet: "There are no indications of a looming military provocation. We see no changes in Russian military presence or preparations [aimed at the Baltics]."

You can read the article here in English on the Baltic Flank website, written by Delfi journalist Holger Roonemaa.

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